Behind the debacle against Real Madrid in Valdebebas, Valencia is already looking at the duel against Celta de Vigo next Saturday. After the terrible attitude shown in the white manor, Javi Gracia considers making changes to his lineup and so he captured it on the green of the Paterna Sports City.

Despite the fact that the Navarrese did not prove a defined alignment, Kang-in Lee rises as an option to return to the title. The South Korean has not played from the start since January 21, however, given Guedes’ poor performance against Real Madrid, it was today he who has tried with Maxi Gómez. Precisely Guedes is who has difficult to return to the band, because his terrible defensive attitude playing in the lane has returned him in training to the playmaker area.

And without Cheryshev, who is injured, the appeal of Yunus Musah on the left side is the one that Javi Gracia meditates on. Yunus already participated for that band against Real Madrid when he replaced Guedes himself and this week he is testing himself there in the absence of players and since the right lane has a name and surname: Daniel Wass.

While, Gracia has not given clues as far as the goal is concerned. Jasper Cillessen can return to a call this weekend and there are many voices demanding his return to eleven, however at the moment there is no public verdict. Who can return to his natural place is Hugo Guillamón, who after serving a sanction against the whites has participated today with Gabriel Paulista (the reference in the rear).

Cheryshev and his injury

Minutes before Valencia came to train, the work on the green of Denis Cheryshev. After almost a month injured, the Russian jumped onto the pitch to work with the retrainer, as you have been doing for the last week. Denis suffered from muscle aches which at first did not seem like much, however these got more complicated than expected and days after suffering them he jumped to try the green and that was when he realized that he was not able to complete a work session.

The return of ‘Chery’ to the group dynamics will be consummated soon as that of Mouctar Diakhaby. The French will not be available for the duel against Celta, but today he already tried himself for a few minutes of the game and he hopes to be there the following week to play against Getafe.