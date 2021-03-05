Match analysis: “Beyond some games that have been bad, the team has always been characterized by competing. It is true that in the last games we were unraveling a bit, but we have prepared ourselves this week for it, to prepare ourselves to get up in the face of adversity, just what we have done today “

Sweetest night: “It is a game that we needed to win, I hope it has an effect on us and gives us confidence. The games are resolved by details, Jasper has kept us in the game with 0-1 against and in the end we were able to win.”

Gayà Penalty: “I know the regulatory explanation when it is a penalty and when it is not, but then the interpretations are difficult to understand depending on what happens. Gayà was turned by the impulse of the jump and the referee interpreted that it was a penalty. In general, I prefer not to give an opinion of the referee, sometimes we do not understand the things that are whistled, but you have to be understanding with their work. There are many penalties like Gayà’s, sometimes they are called and sometimes not, the referees should be clear “

Good game for Guedes: “What I do is choose players, I do not punish anyone. I try to be fair with my players. Gonçalo is a great player and today he has been decisive in the minutes he has participated, sometimes it is more important to play a few minutes with quality that another thing. The success is not only of the management on the part of the trainer “

Mestalla factor recovered: “We hope this victory is a sign to continue with mental strength. I think we have shown that at home we are doing better things. I want to thank the support of the fans that we have had from the hotel to the field, who show that they are with the team”



Oliva Party: “For the next game we have Carlos and Uros sanctioned and he has options to be the protagonist”

Guedes ordered silence: “These types of gestures have to be commented by the protagonists and by those who really know why they do what they do”