After the birth of the twins, the modeling body of Gracia De Torres has changed and she has decided to show it with a post on Instagram

The model Gracia De Torres she became the mother of twins a few months ago. After some time, she decided to show her postpartum belly on her official social channels, aware of the criticism and the change in her career.

No mom should be ashamed of changing her body after a pregnancy, because the person or people she holds in her arms today are the thing. most important and beautiful that life can give.

A message from body positivity, which is often launched by show business celebrities, in order to support women around the world.

In an Instagram post, Gracia De Torres posted a photo of what her modeling physique was like before getting pregnant and a photo of what is now hers. postpartum belly, full of stretch marks and as her star defined it, one map of Treasure.

The post of Gracia De Torres

Life has different shades, different colors and different points of view. My belly has become a treasure map, or a tree of life, perhaps a terror to others. With this photo I will probably lose many future jobs. Indeed who would still take a woman with this belly for a costume campaign ??? Just someone who has the sensitivity to understand and the courage to show real women.

I do not want to say that before it was not, but I think that society is missing that: that window to the real world is missing, more advertising campaigns where the truth of life is shown and not only the canons of perfect beauty. In life you need a budget.

In her long post, the model wanted to emphasize how often the canons of beauty discourage teenagers, who find themselves not feeling beautiful and many times entering a state of depression.