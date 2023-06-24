This Australian actress calls our hero Max Verstappen a baby and hopes he gets demoted.

Max Verstappen is working on a gigantic winning streak that doesn’t stop. Our hero won six of the first eight races this season and is actually world champion again. Well, he was already before the season when it turned out that Red Bull had once again built the best car. You read it here first, of course. The next race is on Maxmania Austria, so you know…

In theory, the now three-time champion only has something to fear from teammate Perez. This now has 69 (noice) points less than Verstappen. That’s almost three full race wins. Max can, so to speak, break his leg, recover and then still take the title. Of course we are not complaining, but we also have to admit; it gets a bit boring. Is this really so different from when Schumacher or Hamilton won practically every race?

But yes, Max is just the best man in the best car and you have to give him the credit for that – just like the other two at the time. A lot of people do that too. However, not everyone likes Max’s success. For example, Claire Holt lashed out hard at our hero. She calls him a murmuring baby. The actress also openly expresses the wish that, as Sjaak Swart would say, Max Verstappen is demoted. Or in this case; that he is beaten hard by Sergio Perez:

Hey [Verstappen] is a grouchy baby and I’d like Checo to kick his ass. Claire Holt, once played a vampire somewhere

The verdict caused quite a bit of hassle for the Australian. Max’s fans felt compelled to defend the wealthy 25-year-old three-time F1 champion against Claire. On this Claire has responded again:

I Stand by What I Said. Claire Holt, was still for Verstappen against Hamilton in 2021

Whose deed.

