The National Initiative to Reduce Food Loss and Waste (Nima) revealed its success during the past year 2023 in diverting one million kilograms of food from waste. Hundreds of institutions and organizations also signed the “Nima Pledge” to work proactively to reduce food waste. “Nima” indicated that the recent national household survey it conducted showed that 85% of its participants considered food waste to be an important national issue. This came during its announcement of the launch of its Ramadan community campaign, “Preserve the blessing, for it is permanent for those who preserve it,” with the aim of raising the level of awareness and encouraging… Practical practices and measures at the state level, to reduce food loss and waste during the holy month.

“Nima”, a joint initiative between the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Emirates Foundation, aims to inspire individuals to be more considerate and aware of food consumption. The initiative stresses the importance of reducing waste and storage, and following sustainable measures. The “Save the Blessing” campaign, which continues throughout the month of Ramadan, also encourages thinking about these food-related issues, instilling habits and encouraging positive behavior, including meal planning, serving smaller amounts of food, storing food properly, and sharing food that was not eaten. It affects those who deserve it. The “Naama” initiative confirmed the participation of more than 270 partners in the hotel sector, including major hospitality groups in the country. These partners will collect and record data on food waste and report it to the Naama National Data Center.

The initiative indicated that the main elements of the “Preserving Blessing” campaign include behavior change initiatives, the establishment of new social standards and sustainable practices at the individual level, and cooperation with partners in the hospitality and hospitality sector, state legislators and food banks, to distribute fresh, usable products to communities to prevent loss and waste. Food.