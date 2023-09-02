The good news does not stop coming to Las Nuevas Lomas. In ‘At the bottom there is room’after having collected the figure of 20,000 soles during the festival in support of Félix, which could be reached thanks to the Gonzales family and the support of Francesca Maldini, “Charo” received a mysterious call from Grace, his daughter, who currently resides in Canada along with Nicolás and their daughter, Nelly Francesca.

After ‘Teresita’ announced that the goal could be reached, ‘Charo’ took the floor not only to congratulate Félix and Zulimar, who will be able to pay their outstanding debt, but also to reveal that he had spoken with Grace, who revealed to him that she was going to be a mother for the second time, which aroused total joy in Las Nuevas Lomas, including ‘Noni’, who will be a great-grandmother for the second time. Could this mark Grace’s return to the hit América TV series?

