What happened with grace gonzales in the eighth season of “At the bottom there is room“? Now, after reuniting with 2 actresses from the series, we remember what happened to Nelly Francesca’s mother.

One of the most remembered characters of “At the bottom there is room” is, without a doubt, Grace. The daughter of “Charito” made fans of the series laugh, but also cry with her return after her death or with the outcome of her relationship with the father of her daughter Nelly Francesca, Nicolás de houses. Likewise, she is missed because of her confrontations with Cayetana Bogani and her friendship with Margarita. Now, the actress who gave life to Grace, Mayra Couto, is giving something to talk about again, due to a recent reunion with Mónica Sánchez and Magdyel Ugaz.

The actresses who play ‘Charito’ and ‘Teresita’ in the tenth season of the series America TV They met with the activist in a restaurant in the capital, last Sunday, February 19, which was recorded by Monica Sanchezwho was encouraged to post photos on his account instagram.

“Loving, admiring, celebrating, daring and risking… are some of the beautiful things that your presence and friendship give me,” Sánchez wrote in the post. Magdyel Ugaz responded in a comment to her recording partner: “With you to infinity and beyond. How nice it is to look at them and look at me”. It should be noted that the actress who gives life to July, Guadalupe Farfanalso commented on the post.

In addition, fans took the opportunity to request the return to the cast of the daughter of ‘Charo’.

What happened to Grace at the end of season 8 of “There’s Room in the Back”?

After Emilia was arrested and later imprisoned for being responsible for the death of Milagros’s mother, Violeta, Nicolás reunited with Grace and her daughter, since her family was always the most important thing. After that, he announces to the Gonzales that his ‘Nona’ is inviting them to live in his house.

Season 8 of “There’s Room in the Back” ends with a scene showing how Peter opens the door for them and they enter the Maldini mansion. Among the characters there are also ‘Lucho’, Reina Pachas, Dora, Fernanda and Joel.

Who was Grace Gonzales?

Grace Gonzales Flores He was a character from “Al fondo hay sitio” that was present in eight seasons of the América TV series. After the return to the production screens, after almost six years on hiatus, the character did not return to be part of his family’s adventures.

Grace was the second daughter of ‘Lucho’ and ‘Charo’, and Joel’s younger sister. Later, she became the daughter-in-law of Isabella Picasso and Michael Ignatius. In addition, she is the granddaughter of Don Gilberto and the niece of ‘Pepe’ and ‘Teresita’.