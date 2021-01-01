Javi Gracia recovered three troops in the first training session of the year: Lato, Hugo Guillamón and Uros Racic. The main novelty was the return to the dynamics of the group on the left back, which had caused a loss in recent weeks due to coronavirus. Lato is now recovered and with him Hugo Guillamón and Uros Racic have trained without problems.

The presence of the three is good news to start the year for Gracia, who against Cádiz will have the safe casualties of Gabriel Paulista due to injury, as well as Cillessen, and Jason and Guedes due to suspension after being sent off against Granada.