But why are historic cars, especially those from the 50s and 60s onwards, so beautiful? And above all so different from each other. It's all a question of aerodynamics linked to consumption. At a certain point in the history of the car, the concept of the egg-shaped bodywork became popular. The more it resembled a solid ovaloid, the more it would have had a minimized air penetration coefficient. Disquisitions that post-war designers literally made a fuss of, letting the pencil run free on the white sheet drawing real wonders.

Among this, the Mercedes 220 S Cabriolet which just for this weekend, then closes its doors, will be exhibited at the 2024 edition of the New York International Auto Show, which dedicates a section of the exhibition to the Exibit Celebrity Vehicles, that is, a roundup of the most beautiful cars from the past that belonged to great sports and entertainment personalities.

The Mercedes in question, from 1958, is the one that Prince Rainier III of Monaco gave to his wife, Princess Grace Kelly. A special car, not only because it belonged to a woman who has become an icon of beauty over time, but because it boasts a prestigious history. After being driven by Grace Kelly, the car ended up in the hands of Herr Schultz, who, in love with her beauty, took it to her home in Napa Valley, California.

There it remained for 38 years until it was sold to Napa Valley lawyer MC Bishop, who in 2005 commissioned a meticulous restoration, resulting in an exhibition masterpiece that everyone can now admire. Finally, a curiosity: since the cabro version cost more than double that of its sedan sister, Mercedes made just over 1000 examples, which represents around 6.5% of the entire production. A peculiarity that makes it even more special and precious.