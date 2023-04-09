Van Aert sees Van der Poel move away when playing at the Carrefour de l’Arbre. ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (AFP)

“Allez Poupou” (come on, Poulidor). A fan has written it on a piece of cardboard and from the ditch shows it to Van der Poel, who, balancing until the last second, without touching the brakes, letting the bike skid around the curves like a rally driver, flies past him. side, at more than 60 per hour, and he surely doesn’t even see it, a fleeting spark, and if he sees it, he surely doesn’t understand it, he thinks it’s not going with him, even though Poupou, whom he called Pappy, and was moved by his rude hugs, the tenderness of a lumberjack, it was his grandfather. The Roubaix velodrome can already be smelled, heard, it’s right next door. A precise hand holds the bell, ready for it to shear when Van der Poel’s shadow passes. Victory awaits you. The queen of the classics loves him. The Hell of the North, the monument of Paris-Roubaix, is his the year that celebrates its 120th edition. He wins it, and it is the fourth monument of his career, as many as god Pogacar, with the number 21, the same number with which three weeks ago he won the third, Milan-San Remo. The first two, the 2020 and 2022 Tours of Flanders, had other numbers. He has two left, Liège and Lombardy, to match Merckx, De Vlaeminck and Van Looy, the only ones to have won all five monuments.

It is the golden age of cycling in the 21st century. The heavens respond to the requests of all the fans who have suffered so much with their beloved sport and have simultaneously sent a group of prodigies –Pogacar, Van Aert, Van der Poel, Evenepoel, Vingegaard…– and the defeat of one magnifies the neighbor and they are all great. And this week the biggest is Van der Poel. Grace is with him. Each race is a work of art.

It is the good star. Beautiful and relaxed, dancing lightly on the pavés, without grimaces, serene, airy, as if the dust that she raises on the stones when accelerating with a power that the others, everyone, Van Aert, find it difficult to resist was actually a heavenly cloud. She is the great beauty, on the bike when she attacks, when she drives, her pedaling, her hands lowered on the handlebars, when she turns her back into a horseshoe arch as perfect as the curve towards the Mons en Pévèle cemetery, wind, and a slope that invites to attack, and his call responds fiercely, and Van Aert, always glued to his wheel, follows him. Van der Poel, say those who examine him every day, those who compare his performances and his results in all the races, is no longer the naive child who attacked for pleasure just to have fun and it seemed that only with the act was he rewarded I want it from him. He now he attacks to kill. He calculates, they accuse him. He is not what he was. Maybe they exaggerate. Van der Poel is what he was, he has not lost his ability to attack where nobody expects him to, emerging from where nobody knows how, and he attacks again when leaving Mons in Pévèle, a setback on the asphalt, no less, no On the rocks, 44 from the finish line, where everyone – there are all seven, the magnificent seven for the oldest, the seven samurai for the most pedantic, and they are not bad: there is Degenkolb, the only one of all who has already won the Roubaix ; there is Pippo Ganna, the recordman of the hour, like Moser, the Olympic track champion, the second in San Remo, the unstoppable cyclist from here to nothing, as long as he doesn’t tremble on the pavés; there is Mads Pedersen, the only one who has been a world champion, as shown by the rainbow on his sleeve; there is Küng, a Swiss who went to Cancellara and still believes in him, and there is Philipsen, the key man, a sprinter Alpecin’s frenzy, Van der Poel’s partner and accomplice—try to catch air, except for him, who makes them suffer again. And Van Aert is always the first to get to his wheel. There are seven, but only two matter to the world. Fate plays only with two when, 17 kilometers from the velodrome, they enter the Carrefour de l’Arbre, section number 4 (there are 29 in total, 54 kilometers, and they are numbered in decreasing order, like the 22 curves of Alpe d’Huez ), the crossing of the tree, the tavern, the oysters on Sunday, the giants with the handkerchief on May 1st.

Sixty years after his grandfather, Poulidor’s grandson is Anquetil, who tortures Wout van Aert, turns him into the Poulidor of the 21st century, and fate aligns with him, he despises Van Aert and laughs at his latest tires. generation sending a puncture at the exit of the Carrefour de l’Arbre. They both entered the tail, as if wanting to mislead, as if implying that they needed a few minutes of tranquility in a race that caught fire 100 kilometers from the finish line, between Haveluy and Waller, sector number 20, where the large coal mining wells and coal already abandoned. Everyone prepares to take the lead thinking about the Arenberg that is already arriving and Van Aert with his jumbo jets and the electronic inflation and deflation systems and at his will, he accelerates ahead and keeps accelerating and leaves. And only the most attentive, the strongest, Van der Poel, Degenkolb, his partner Laporte, Philipsen, follow him. From there, not a second of respite, at full speed. They devour the almost 260 kilometers in less than five and a half hours, and a final average of the winner of 46.841 kilometers per hour, the highest in history.

At the Tree Crossing all destinations intersect. Surprising from behind, Van der Poel overtakes balancing at 60 per hour on the right, and with him his friend Philipsen. Both of them, on the old and rounded pavés, a decayed set of teeth. By the ditch, on the grass Degenkolb finds space and comfort. When he wants to attack VdP decisively between Philipsen and the ditch, his partner closes, VdP becomes unbalanced, Degenkolb falls, Van Aert takes advantage of the confusion and accelerates free to the left and leaves. He only catches up with VdP, overtakes him and takes him to the wheel. And there, when going out onto the asphalt, right there, Van Aert punctures. The bad luck of Poulidor, who always stood out more because Anquetil seemed touched by grace and never suffered, is transferred to the great Belgian, who at the age of 28 has only won one monument, the San Remo, and in the stones, the love of your country, has always stumbled. At the velodrome, Philipsen beats him in the sprint for second place. In Flanders he has been second once and fourth once; in Roubaix, once second and once third, and has been second in a World Cup and even in the Tokyo Games.

“I have always said that to win in Paris-Roubaix you have to have good legs and good luck. I have had both”, says the grandson of the unfortunate Frenchman, Van der Poel, a 28-year-old Dutchman, who seriously accepts, without sympathy, the hand of congratulations that the sad Belgian extends to him. “If it wasn’t for Van Aert’s puncture, the two of us would have arrived at the velodrome together and… I love Roubaix”

