The loss of Iago Aspas is an advantage for any opponent. The data and the facts say so. Without their captain, Celta has not won any of the last 10 games and only one of the last 22. Aspas, spiritual and corporal leader in Vigo lands, has participated directly, making or giving them, in 15 of Celta’s 29 goals ( 51%).

The absence of Iago Aspas causes homesickness for the Ría and optimism for the Turia (follow the game live on As.com). But in Mestalla Yes, Santi Mina will be there, an old acquaintance of the house, whom Coudet has sharpened his fang (three goals in the last two days) and whose numbers are giving Celta as the winner in the exchange with Maxi Gómez.

Valencia, beyond Aspas or Mina, has the problem with itself. It is a team that goes game by game, but not as a philosophy of life but due to the lack of vision and project. Grace no longer hides that it does not matter to him, it does not matter to him, to continue or not on a bench that a thousand would like for themselves. If he beats Celta today and continues, fine; If he loses today and they decide to kick him out, too. Such negligence is at least what he transmits every time he speaks in the press room.

Thus, with that attitude of the Navarrese and with Peter Lim who has neither called him to meet him (who in eight months and confined some free time he will have had) nor does he want to pay him to leave, the self-management of the Gayà, Soler, Gabriel and Maxi will say if today Valencia is heads or tails. And waiting for your inspiration, there are your people, seeing three of the descent.

Celta will not be able to count on either Blais. Will replace you Solari, who will debut as a starter after his two assists in three games off the bench. Seeing the performance from the start of the Argentine is one of the attractions of the afternoon, as is knowing if Gracia ends up pointing or pardoning Gonçalo Guedes after his recent walk through Valdebebas.

Cillessen is here to compete again

Jasper Cillessen is one of the novelties in the Valencia squad. The Dutchman, who received medical discharge two weeks ago, has exercised throughout the week at the pace of competition and Gracia has discharged him from sports. Cillessen, who has not played an official match since July, knocks on the door of the starting position to the detriment of Jaume Doménech, who has conceded 32 goals in 23 games.