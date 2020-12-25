

Poster in the streets of Dakar of a miraculous whitening cream that generated a lot of controversy and anti-campaigns.

Grace Amey-Obeng (Ivory Coast, 1957) is dedicated to enhancing black beauty. It does so in an environment that may not be the most favorable: it is estimated that, today, one in three South African women and 50 out of a hundred Burkinabe clears their skin andDermatological whitening is a public health problem in many parts of Africa.

To better understand the value of Grace’s work, it is necessary to be aware that injections to “brighten” black skin are the order of the day in the most sophisticated African beauty salons and skin lightening chemicals are sold in phone booths, markets and hairdressers all over the planet. The appreciation for fair skin is evident among African elites: since the time of Léopold Sedar Senghor (former president of Senegal) it seems that marrying a white woman gives more value to a head of government and there are African first ladies who turn pale to the naked eye. As if that were not enough, some Hollywood stars and international entertainment that could serve as references for the black population also give in to the temptation to whiten their skin and even go under the knife to westernize their features.

Counter-campaign of Nuul Kukk (All Black) in Senegal in response to the proliferation of bleaching creams.

However, skin whitening is not a mere anecdote in Africa. It is a phenomenon that has its roots in colonization and in the conception of the world reflected by the media, popular culture and even geopolitics: the whites are the ones who control the planet.

This is the context in which it moves Grace Amey-Obeng, who For years it has been fighting the whitening of black skin and promoting, through a beauty school and its own line of treatments and products, the exaltation of African beauty. “I have received a very positive response from all spheres,” he notes by email from Ghana. “Since the eighties, the dimension of beauty was measured only in terms of hair, pedicures and manicures. There was a prevalence of whitening, to such an extent that people died of skin cancer. The message of ’embracing’ our genetic makeup as Africans was well accepted and welcomed by all. “

Grace learned the trade from her mother, who worked training other women in fashion and hairdressing. As a child, she became interested in the world of beauty and learned the basis of the trade and its tricks while helping her. Later he trained professionally at Croydon and other firms in the sector, both in Africa and Europe. It’s been 25 years since he opened his own company, FC, with a capital of just $ 100. It started with a cosmetic retail store and ended up creating an empire for beauty, with clinics, factories for all kinds of products and a beauty institute, the first with Ghanaian therapies, also internationally approved. In 2007 he decided to extend his fight to the NGO field with a foundation named after him and that she tries to improve the quality of life of prostituted and vulnerable children by training them to earn a living in what she knows best: beauty therapy, cosmetics, fashion.

“I would say that the term success in my case is relative” -he comments- “Especially because one has to fight to keep the business in Africa, but I feel happy because I have helped people to have confidence in their skin color and help people are always satisfying. “

Grace explains that she recovers bleached-damaged skin through a process called skin revision. “It is easier to restore them when only the epidermis is damaged, when the deeper layers are affected it is much more difficult,” he points out, before expanding on more technical data. Skin check involves work from the cellular level with techniques, natural enzymes, electricity and products that mimic the ability of the skin’s natural chemistry, identify with it, repair and restore the level of lipids. Treatment keeps the skin healthy and is constant, depending on the level of damage.

Grace believes that the battle against skin whitening is endless and requires ongoing awareness and education and active involvement of the authorities. Information on the negative effects of the practice and on reasonable alternatives that do not destroy health would be one of the parts of this work, but “in addition, we must “demolish” the psychological construction of people according to which lighter skin is more attractive and help them to accept their genetic makeup“, he concludes.

This successful entrepreneur, awarded both in the fields of marketing and beauty, affirms that it is necessary to retain the positive aspects of different African cultures and assimilate what comes from abroad only if it implies growth and success. “Unfortunately, Western influence has led to the erosion of the extended family system and created problems, especially among young people. In our challenge to embrace globalization at any cost, we must protect our young people from harmful external influences and make sure our values ​​and culture are not completely lost“, he concludes.

