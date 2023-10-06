Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/10/2023 – 20:06

“I am not an exceptional person, but an example of possibilities and opportunities.” The speech is by Graça Machel, who at 77 years old can boast in her biography experiences as an activist, politician, teacher, activist in the fight for Mozambique’s independence from Portuguese colonial rule, former first lady of South Africa and widow of Nelson Mandela. She participated this Friday (6) in a lecture at Rio Innovation Week, in Rio de Janeiro, and used her own example to talk about the need to combat racism and other social inequalities.

Machel said that because she is a woman, black and from a poor background, she is well aware of problems that are common in Brazil. And that she sympathizes in the fight to overcome them.

Related news:

“Racism in Brazil is structural: it was entrenched in the economy, psychology and social consciousness due to the factor of slavery. By touching this wound, I am accepting the responsibility that also exists in Africa, where I come from and am a part of. We participated in slavery, we share responsibilities and we will accept and confront our common past”, said the activist.

In the lecture, she defended the appreciation of the country’s diversity as one of the main steps towards transforming the current reality. New technologies can be allies in this quest to expand the inclusion of different social groups, and all sectors can benefit when there is a more egalitarian country.

“Talking about science, technology and innovation means thinking about instruments that accelerate economic, cultural and social consciousness transformation”, highlighted Machel. “Racial and gender inclusion, the inclusion of the poor in the center, all of this will expand the market for any company. This is not just a moral and social justice issue, but something that attracts more clients, more creativity and more talent.”

The Mozambican activist said that, for changes to really happen, it is essential to go beyond speech and rhetoric. According to her, only through the force of laws, inspection bodies and constant mobilization will it be possible to defeat groups that resist social advances.

“The retrograde forces may have reorganized and are a little stronger. We need to be clear about the advances and how to take them further, establish ways of fighting to dismantle those who try to pull us back. And don’t think that advances will continue on their own. But it is necessary to understand that they are organizing because they feel vulnerable. And that’s why we must take the opportunity to fall on top through legal instruments and the organization of society, so that they feel increasingly restricted, without the ability to stand up and avoid this new order that our advances have established.”