Is the Dutch business community taking advantage of the high inflation, or are most entrepreneurs trying to spare their customers? A month ago, Rabobank economists concluded that companies took advantage of the many cost increases to raise their prices just that little bit extra, in order to increase their profits. According to a new study by Statistics Netherlands (CBS), the opposite has happened.

According to the statistics office, most entrepreneurs are rather hesitant to pass on their increased costs in full to the customer. This is stated by Statistics Netherlands in a report published on Monday in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Institute for the Construction Industry, MKB-Nederland and VNO-NCW. More than 5,000 companies with at least five employees participated in the survey.

Just over three-quarters of the participants indicated that they could not or dare not fully recover the higher costs for energy, personnel and raw materials from their customers or buyers. That “puts the discussion about grab inflation in a different perspective,” said CBS chief economist Peter Hein van Mulligen. According to him, the opposite is true. Five questions.

1 What about grab-fla-tie again?

Due to a shortage of raw materials, high transport prices and an energy crisis in the last two years, producers saw their bills rise rapidly. It is impossible for them to absorb all this extra expenditure themselves, so they adjusted the prices of their products and services. It is therefore no surprise that consumers also saw life become more expensive: prices rose on average by 11.8 percent last year.

But according to Rabobank economists, Dutch companies have raised prices more than their accounts justify. Because of this extra income, the profits of companies rose sharply. If entrepreneurs had limited price increases to the level necessary to keep their profits stable, inflation could theoretically have been limited to 9.6 percent, the bank said.

Much has been said about that conclusion since then. Politicians used the research to lash out at the business community, while another economist argued in the trade journal ESB that Rabobank based itself on ‘wrong assumptions’. According to the Central Planning Bureau, it is still too early to say whether there is a question of grab inflation, said sector head Debby Lanser in NRC.

2 What has Statistics Netherlands now investigated?

Statistics Netherlands conducts a quarterly survey of the mood among Dutch entrepreneurs. They are always presented with a fixed questionnaire, which is sometimes supplemented with questions that are relevant at that moment. In the last quarters, the statistics office invariably asked about passing on cost increases to customers. Nearly one-fifth of all respondents succeeded in recovering all additional costs, while 4.5 percent of entrepreneurs stated that they would not be bothered by higher costs. The rest cannot fully recover the higher bill from the customer, or do not dare to do so. For example, about 27 percent of the participants fear for their competitive position, and 23 percent cannot pass on the costs due to agreements in contracts. Just under 20 percent are partly absorbing the higher costs themselves because they fear a drop in sales.

3 If so few companies pass on their costs, why is inflation so high?

Several explanations are possible for this. To begin with, the measurement method: for inflation, Statistics Netherlands looks at the prices of a wide basket of products and services, mainly aimed at consumers. In the entrepreneurial survey, the researchers depend on what entrepreneurs fill in. In theory, it could therefore be that participants do not give the actual answer, but the desired answer, says Van Mulligen. “But we assume that people fill this in honestly.”

Many entrepreneurs may swallow costs in part, but pass on the rest

Another explanation is that many entrepreneurs bear part of the extra costs themselves, but also pass on a large part of them to the customer. “There are more options than calculating everything or nothing at all,” says Van Mulligen.

“If everyone had passed on all the costs, I think inflation would have been much higher. Then groceries would have become completely unaffordable.”

4 Does Statistics Netherlands also know what part of the costs entrepreneurs pass on to the customer?

No, in previous studies yes, but not anymore. Statistics Netherlands previously asked participants the following question: “To what extent can you pass on cost increases in your prices/tariffs to your customers/customers?” They could give several answers, ranging from “not at all” and “completely” to “to a large extent”. Almost 50 percent of the participants indicated that they passed on all or almost all costs to the customer.

In last quarter’s survey, Statistics Netherlands opted for a different formulation: “What is the main reason why your company cannot or cannot fully pass on cost increases to your customers/customers?”

An entrepreneur who has passed on almost all of his extra costs to the customer now ends up under the same heading as a company that has absorbed all cost increases itself.

5 Isn’t that question a bit guiding?

Not according to Van Mulligen. Statistics Netherlands chose a new question because, according to the chief economist, the statistics bureau was looking for a different answer: the reason for not (fully) passing on costs. “And ‘fully charged’ was still an answer option.”

After the Rabobank investigation, Van Mulligen saw many accusations of ‘greed’ against the business community. According to him, the fact that his own research no longer breaks down how many of the additional costs are passed on by companies does not change the conclusion: that only a small proportion of entrepreneurs pass on all costs to the customer. “So there will probably be companies that use inflation to add a few extra percentages, but based on this research, that seems to be only a small majority.”

With the cooperation of Georgia East and Rein Wieringa