In the third quarter of the year le sales from GPUssupplemented or sold separately, collapsed, reaching lowest point for ten years now. Basically, PC companies have reduced the demands and gamers have curbed their purchases, waiting for the next generation.

Also, miners have stopped buying graphic boards due to the changes implemented in Ethereum. The result is that video card sales have hit a bottom it hasn’t seen in years.

Normally i PC manufacturers they buy GPUs and other hardware mostly in the third quarter to build computers for school and the holidays, when sales are strongest. However, PC demand has been reduced this year and all initial orders have been revised downwards as manufacturers have aimed to clear inventories.

The result is that 75.5 million units were sold in Q3 2022, with a decrease of 10.5% compared to the previous quarter and a resounding 25.1% year on year, at least according to the surveys of Jon Peddie Research. In addition, shipments of desktop GPUs dropped 15.43% and notebook GPUs dropped 30%. The latter is the largest decline since the 2009 recession.

Graph of GPU sales trend year by year

Paradoxically, the crisis has been good for Intel, which has increased its market share of GPUs, of which it is the largest producer (especially integrated systems). It currently controls 72% of the GPU market, with Q3 2022 growth of 4.7%. The Nvidia shares instead they dropped by 16%, with a 19.7% loss of sales. Is it because your latest cards are very expensive? Be that as it may, AMD also collapsed, recording a drop of 47.6%, which relegated it to 12% of the market.

Interestingly, the sale of desktop video cards fell by 33.5% to 6.89 million units. The lowest result for many years now.