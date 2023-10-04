GPTRACK50the internal studio a NetEase Games founded by the former producer of CAPCOM Hiroyuki Kobayashiis developing a new three-dimensional action RPG, as announced in the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu.

Speaking to the Japanese magazine, Kobayashi said he felt confident in accepting NetEase’s offer to build a new studio thanks to its global expansion and the fact that it is the parent company of Grasshopper Manufacture Of Goichi “SUDA51” Suda he was born in Nagoshi Studio Of Toshihiro Nagoshi.

According to Kobayashi, this new 3D action RPG is the kind of game you can play at your own pace. While it won’t be as difficult as certain types of titles where you expect to die often, it will have familiar concepts such as jobs, attributes, weapons and the ability to defeat enemies more easily by hitting their weak points.

The outlines of the game world have been defined and the current plan is to complete the test version by spring 2024, with the official announcement to follow later. Development is expected to take two to three years.

While Kobayashi has previously worked on titles such as Sengoku BASARA And RESIDENT EVILthis new title will not be set in the era Sengoku and will not have survival horror-style themes. Although the platforms have not yet been confirmed, Kobayashi has stated that he would like to try to make a physical game for current consoles.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu