OpenAI has announced the launch of GPT-4o miniits most affordable and accessible small-scale language model. This new model aims to democratize access to AI, making it more affordable for a wide range of applications.

GPT-4o mini stands out for its superior performance compared to GPT-3.5 Turbo and other similar models, both in terms of text intelligence and multimodal reasoning. The model supports the same range of languages ​​as GPT-4o and offers a significant improvement in performance with long contexts compared to GPT-3.5 Turbo.

Additionally, the GPT-4o mini excels at mathematical reasoning and coding tasks, outperforming previous smaller models. Tests conducted on benchmarks such as MMLU, MGSM, and HumanEval demonstrate its superior capabilities in several areas. For example, it scored 82.0% on MMLU, a text intelligence and reasoning benchmark, compared to 77.9% for Gemini Flash and 73.8% for Claude Haiku.

Performance of various language models with Eval benchmark

GPT-4o mini is designed to be versatile and suitable for a wide range of applications, thanks to its low cost and low latency. The model is ideal for applications that require multiple model calls, processing large amounts of context, or fast real-time responses. It also has an October 2023 knowledge base and a 128K token context window, but only supports up to 16K tokens per request in output.

GPT-4o mini is available as a text and vision model in the Assistants, Chat Completions, and Batch APIs. OpenAI has also worked to improve its security, applying new techniques based on research and implementing security measures early in development. The model has been evaluated by over 70 external experts to identify and mitigate potential risks.

The cost is 15 cents per million tokens in input and 60 cents per million tokens in output. In short, it is significantly cheaper than previous models, given that we are talking about a price over 60% lower than GPT-3.5 Turbo. What do you think? Are you already using AI intensively or are you not particularly interested?