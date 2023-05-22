The increasingly central role of the Gulf in Formula 1

In recent years the Formula 1 has opened its doors to the investments from the Middle East, both in terms of the races on the calendar – just think of Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain and Qatar – but also in terms of sponsorships. The exponential growth of local economies driven by oil and gas has allowed the respective kingdoms to turn their gaze to various sectors, including motorsport. Among the major commercial partners of Formula 1, included among the global sponsors, there is aramco – the Saudi state oil company – which according to some estimates would pay for its presence with $40-45 million a year for a 10-year contract. This figure is enough to understand the consideration given by the premier category of motoring to the Gulf regions, seen as “a huge growing marketas recently stated by Chloe Targett-Adams – Global Director of F1 Race Promotion.

The attention of these countries for motorsport is also confirmed by the presence of the president of the FIA Mohammed Ben Sulayemcoming from the United Arab Emirates.

Being a global platform, Formula 1 has asked itself the question of respect for human rights in the aforementioned regions, with numerous discussions generated on the issue also pushed by the most successful driver in the history of the category, Lewis Hamilton. We have often talked about the technique of “sport washing” used by Middle Eastern countries, or investment in major sports to wash away the image stained by the blood of internal repressions. Simon Chadwick, professor of sports and economics at Skema Business School in Paris, explained to the Financial Times how Arab countries are probably aiming for something different: “More than sport washing, their commitment to Formula 1 could be described as ‘soft power’. In other words, they want to demonstrate to the world their wealth, that they are wealthy”. Since the first Grand Prix in Bahrain in 2004, the hands of the Middle East have gradually extended to Formula 1, for example becoming shareholders of McLaren and Aston Martin with the public investment fund of Saudi Arabia.

Liberty Media and the flirtation with the Middle East

“Four races are the right number for the Middle East area“ remarked Chloe Targett-Adams, reflecting the thinking of Liberty Media, which recently closed the doors to the possible purchase of the entire category by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Some journalistic indiscretions had quantified the amount of the possible offer at 20 billion dollars (Liberty Media bought F1 in 2016 for 8 billion), rumors promptly denied by both sides. However Formula 1 is experiencing a real golden age and is gradually shifting its center of gravity to the United States, where it is experiencing a moment of great popularity that it intends to monetize properly.

But the Gulf countries, and Saudi Arabia in particular, are determined to increasingly become a point of reference for Formula 1, even more so after the boom in interest registered globally in recent years and thanks to an economic power unparalleled that has resulted in multi-level investment.

The proposal to McLaren and Aston Martin to create a sort of Local motor valley, with the aim of training a generation of Arab engineers, mechanics and pilots. The intention is to take root more and more in the category, putting it in the crosshairs 2030 and 2040perhaps starting from the creation of a Saudi teammentioned several times in the last period.

They have not gone unnoticed agreements made by the Aston Martin team with Aramco and Saudiaas it is whispered (source SportsProMedia) that Jeddah’s deal for 10 years of Formula 1 is worth 650 million dollars. It is no secret that the Bahrain has a contract until 2036, Qatar until 2032, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi until 2030.

Finally, don’t forget the role that Aramco may have in achieving the goal of sustainable fuels, set for 2026. The Saudi national hydrocarbon company is part of the eFuel Alliance, which sees the worldwide collaboration of the energy, oil and natural gas giants (the agreement also includes Bosch, Engie, Enel Green Power, Eni, ExxonMobil, Gulf, Iveco, Mazda, Porsche, Repsol and Siemens Energy) and therefore will be able to pour all its know-how into F1. It is no coincidence that it was Aramco that entered into the agreement for bio-fuels in F2 and F3 starting from 2023.

In short, Liberty Media’s strategy therefore seems to be that of keeping Arab ‘friends’ closeknowing full well that he is flirting with potential buyers of the Circus, given that the Saudi fund manages assets worth 620 billion dollars.

Greg Maffei, president and CEO of the American giant, at the Moffett Nathanson Media and Communications Summit, ruled out again an increase in the influence of Middle Eastern countries: “Anyone who says that our Saudi friends will buy F1 in the coming weeks, if they know us a little, know that this possibility is not contemplated. We are really excited about the current situation in F1, but also about the future. If we look at the large revenue streams, a good direction has been taken for all. We have also increased fans and distributors who want to promote the product. In Miami, the taking was 25% higher than it was a year ago. We are selling out everywhere, and especially in high-profile experiences like Paddock Clubs we have been able to improve prices. We managed to add a few GPs and maybe there is still some space left. At the sponsor level, there has been a significant growth, global partners have increased from five to twelve. In addition, new opportunities will open up with Las Vegas: we will be the promoters and we will be able to become a point of reference”.