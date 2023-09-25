Family doctors overwhelmed by emails and WhatsApp messages prefer to retire rather than continue working in what I call “a hell of messages”. It is the Covid effect that has led to even armed patients entering the offices.

This was reported by Riccardo Magi, president of the Order of Rome, who highlighted how since Covid onwards, general practitioners have shown what, if it were a pathology, could be classified as “professional discomfort from messages”.

After Covid the number of messages has multiplied

Dr. Magi explains: “The big problem is represented above all by the access methods, which have changed a lot. During Covid the use of messaging to contact one’s doctor has grown enormously. And this channel now remains open. This means that a professional with 1,500 patients receives a number of messages every day that are difficult to manage, which adds to the daily work and major bureaucratic tasks. An evidently very heavy load that many family doctors have not been able to handle – he underlines – In particular the older ones who , in several cases, they left the profession early. We have had a significant peak in dropouts which is evident across the territory with a strong shortage of general practitioners in some areas, in particular the most difficult suburban areas of the capital.” Where, says Magi, “it also happens that armed patients arrive in the office”.

Support actions from the Order

The Order “has already carried out some surveys to take stock of how the doctors of the province feel, in the area but also in the hospitals. Now we want to have a clearer picture to then identify concrete support actions – comments the president of the ‘Order – and don’t leave your colleagues alone.”

