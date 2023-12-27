Gps Jamming | There are signs of GPS interference in the southern Baltic Sea, Finnair confirms the findings

Finnair confirms that it has detected GPS interference over the southern Baltic Sea, the southern tip of Sweden and Poland.

In the southern one In the Baltic Sea, signs of extensive interference with the satellite positioning system, i.e. gps, have been observed. The disturbance area, which stretches from the southern tip of Sweden across the Baltic Sea to Poland, can be monitored by a GPS data collector from open sources From the GPS Jam website.

The airline Finnair confirms to STT that it has some observations of GPS interference over the southern Baltic Sea, the southern tip of Sweden and Poland. According to the company, the phenomenon does not affect flight safety, as the plane's navigation system quickly recognizes GPS interference and the plane has several alternative systems for navigation.

“Our pilots are also very aware of possible GPS interference in different areas,” says Finnair's communications via email to STT.

The interference detected now has not affected Finnair's flight schedules or routes, the company says.

Open users who follow the sources' data on social media consider the GPS interference seen now to be exceptionally extensive. In the messaging service X (formerly Twitter) about his findings by John Wiseman by the disturbance seen now is the most extensive in the Baltic Sea region in the last two years or so, during which he has been collecting data.

“I don't know what is causing all this harassment. I don't think it's space weather, and the pattern above in Poland suggests to me that it isn't [kerrankin] would be Russia”, Wiseman guessed the reasons for the phenomenon.

Finnish Transport and Communications Agency Director responsible for aviation at Traficom Jari Pöntinen tells STT that Traficom has so far not been informed of GPS interference in the area. However, there may be a delay of several days in the arrival of findings from abroad to the attention of the Finnish authorities.

The observations of GPS interference in the southern Baltic Sea were reported earlier Online news.