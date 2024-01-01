Gps Jamming | Data site: A lot of GPS system disturbances in Finland

A wider area in Finland is subject to GPS interference than before.

Finland above, a lot of interference with the satellite positioning network, i.e. GPS system, has been detected.

HS news about the harassment found last week in the southern Baltic Sea, which had also been detected by the airline Finnair, among others.

that collects GPS data GPS Jam – based on the website's information, harassment occurred on Sunday in the Gulf of Finland and in the eastern parts of mainland Finland. During the previous day, interference has also been seen over the Baltic countries.

The situation has also commented on the message service X, who is also monitoring the situation John Wiseman. He describes the latest disruption as unprecedented considering the extent of the area and how widely it affects air traffic.

Wiseman estimates that it is a deliberate harassment or a military exercise. According to him, it is generally believed that the source of the harassment is in Russia.

Last week, Finnair said that the interference does not affect flight safety. The plane has alternative systems for navigation, and the systems recognize gps interference quickly.

The most recent harassment situation was reported earlier Evening newspaper.