GPDA, Vettel steps away. Wurz: “He remains key person” | FP

Seb on everyone's lips

The name of Sebastian Vettel every now and then he pops up again for a possible, sensational, return to the Circus of the four-time world champion. There is talk of him as a possible surprise coup Audiwhen the house of the Rings will officially return to F1 in 2026, and there has even been an attempt to suggest its potential future arrival in Mercedeson the seat left vacant by Lewis Hamilton.

At the moment, however, Vettel's real future appears decidedly far from the Circus. This is confirmed by the fact that the four-time world champion, who hung up his helmet at the end of the 2022 season, has definitively taken a step back even compared to director role he held within the GPDAthe 'union' of Formula 1 drivers. This was confirmed by the president of the association, the former Austrian driver Alexander Wurz.

I'll step back

“Sebastian has taken a step back in his role as active director – confirmed Wurz in an interview with the site PlanetF1 – but he obviously remains a fundamental person for the GPDA. We are always happy when he joins our discussions“. The pilots therefore remain at the moment to represent them George Russell – voted by the pilots – together with the same Wurz and to the lawyer Anastasia Fowle.

On a practical level, however, Vettel's abandonment should not affect the organisation's operations: “The statute of the GPDA provides for three directors. For most of the GPDA's history we have had three directors and we're fine with that. Since each member has one vote and a director's vote is the same as a member's, having three or four directors has no influence on the outcome“, concluded Wurz.