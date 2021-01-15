Fast forward to the end of last year, we can finally see the first images of the GPD Win 3 in operation, a portable game controller that looks a bit like a Nintendo Switch, with a 5.5-inch screen in the center and game controllers on the left and right sides. And is that while portable consoles are designed exclusively for games, the great advantage of this handheld PC is that it will work like any Windows 10 computer, being capable of running both games and applications.

GPD Win 3 Specifications

screen 5.5-inch IPS slide-out with 1280 × 720 pixel resolution, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7. GPU Intel Iris Xe 80 EU (Core i5) or Xe 96 EU (Core i7) Memory 16 GB of RAM LPDDR4x-4266 Storage MicroSDXC M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD card reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, Thunderbolt 4, 3.5 mm audio jack Station Connectivity Gigabit Ethernet, USB 3.2 (1x Type-C, 3x Type-A), HDMI 2.0b Ports Ports. Drums 44 Wh with 65W power adapter Autonomy Up to 3 hours of heavy use, 6 to 8 hours of moderate use, and 14 hours of light use Game controllers L2 / R2 analog triggers, dual joysticks (with L3 / R3 buttons), D-Pad, X, Y, A and B keys, dual vibration motor, capacitive backlit touch keyboard Dimensions 198 x 92 x 27 mm Weight 560 grams

Its internal hardware also offers new features and they are level, with the 11th generation Intel Core Tiger Lake U processors, the new Intel Iris Xe graphics, a TDP of 20 watts (default), completing its capabilities with up to 16GB of DDR4 memory and internal storage with a 1 TB NVMe SSD. What we do not know at the moment is how accessible these last components will be, opening the possible range of future manual updates.

Surprising too its tactile and capacitive keyboard, which hidden behind the mobile screen, will accompany the rest of the game controls such as the dual vibration motors, D-PAD, and classic dual analog buttons and sticks.

However, while its keyboard is accessible enough to enter small chunks of text and simple navigation, the GPD Win 3 seems primarily designed to be a gaming machine, and not a device for productivity. As we can see in the test video shared by Liliputing, who have had access to one of the first units of this handheld PC, its unusual form factor makes it hard to sell if you’re looking for a machine to do more than just gaming, with a keyboard sized quite small and somewhat difficult to handle while holding this device.

Although the fact that its ports include the ability to connect a mouse and keyboard, and even an external display, undoubtedly make it a very interesting option for those looking for a laptop to work while roaming. Sure you can do that. In addition, the fact of being compatible with other applications also opens the door to entertainment, with platforms like YouTube, Twitch or Netflix, which added to its integrated speakers or the possibility of connecting headphones (analog or bluetooth) again open up the range of uses even more.

Lastly, another thing to keep in mind is that while the specs will apparently remain unchanged, this is still a prototype unit from the pre-production phase, so its final design could still be subject to some changes.

Currently we can find the GPD Win 3 available for pre-order by on the Indiegogo crowdfunding website from 799 dollars. A price that, far from being definitive, will surely increase significantly after the launch of its final version and availability.