Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 18:01

GPA reported this Sunday that Grupo Calleja published this December 10th the first notice of the Public Offering of Shares (OPA) that will be launched in Colombia with the objective of acquiring 100% of Éxito's share capital, subject to the acquisition condition minimum of 51% of the retailer's share capital.

In a statement sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the GPA informs that the Colombian OPA will be open between December 18, 2023 and January 19, 2024 with settlement scheduled to take place at the end of January 2024. “As previously announced , the buyer expects to launch a public offering of shares in the United States (American Tender Offer) as part of the Transaction. On this date, the American Tender Offer has not yet started, and the Buyer has not disclosed the dates on which the American Tender Offer will be open”, he states.

GPA highlights that the public offering of shares will take place in Colombia and is expected to take place in the United States, and holders of Brazilian Depositary Receipts (BDRs) in Brazil will be able to contact their broker or the program's depositary bank of BDRs to deal with the conversion of their BDRs to shares in Colombia and/or American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) in the United States in case they choose to participate in the public offering of shares.