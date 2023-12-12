Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/12/2023 – 7:22

GPA announced on Monday night, the 11th, that it reviewed its expansion plan and changed its projections for the period in which it intends to implement its plan to open new stores. Thus, the deadline for the plan to open 300 new stores was changed from 2024 to 2026

In a relevant fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company recalls that the previously announced expansion plan provided for the opening of 300 new stores in the period between 2022 and 2024. According to the retailer, of these 300 stores, 121 have already been opened by September 2023 and 11 are scheduled to be opened in the fourth quarter of 2023, totaling 132 new stores (99 local stores and 33 supermarkets).

“GPA decided to review the deadline for this plan from 2024 to 2026, due to considerations about optimizing the company's investment level, aiming for the best possible return for shareholders, given the most recent market conditions. Therefore, we should have the remaining 168 stores opening between January 2024 and December 2026, 151 of which are proximity stores and 17 supermarkets”, states the company.

GPA emphasizes that the projections and estimates presented reflect the company's current strategic and financial plan and may be altered by possible changes to these plans, including those caused by impacts arising from internal or external macroeconomic and political factors. “These estimates do not constitute a promise of performance,” says the company.