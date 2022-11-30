SAO PAULO (Reuters) – GPA is seeing performance in the fourth quarter so far similar to the previous one, in the face of the restructuring of its business and a consumer still cautious, according to its chief executive this Wednesday, who said he was not aware of the to a potential sale of the French group Casino’s stake in the company.

The chief executive of the owner of the Pão de Açúcar brand, Marcelo Pimentel, told journalists at the opening of a new flagship store in the south zone of São Paulo that, in his view, the GPA share is “undervalued” and seems “not to be the moment” for such an operation by the Casino.

Pimentel also said that GPA has no plans at the moment to sell its stake in Cnova. The company owns about 34% of the company.

Casino said on Tuesday that it raised 2.68 billion reais with the sale of 10.44% of the Brazilian wholesale Assaí, leaving it with around 30.5%. Rumors and news about a potential interest in selling a stake in GPA have also surfaced in recent months, as the French group owns 41% of the owner of Pão de Açúcar and has been making moves to reduce debt.

The new Pão de Açúcar store on Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho has a wider range of services, such as a hamburger shop, and a focus on perishables. The idea, according to Pimentel, is that the point represents the relaunch of the brand with a focus on the premium customer.

(By Andre Romani)