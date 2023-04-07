The job market is busy, with the GPA group announcing that it will hire a total of 3,500 new employees, with an exclusive focus on the female public, until next year. In addition, the Boticário group and FSB Comunicação have 284 vacancies already open for enrollment. According to the company, the hires are part of an expansion plan that includes opening 300 new stores by 2024. The group also hopes to have 40% of leadership positions occupied by women by 2025.

Currently, GPA has 104 vacancies between the stores and corporate sectors, which can be checked on the Gupy platform: jobs in the corporate sector It is vacancies in Stores.

The company offers the following benefits: salary compatible with the market, profit sharing, medical and dental assistance, meal vouchers, transportation vouchers, private pension plan, Gympass, partnership with a university and language school, product discounts, and payroll loans at lower rates .

Boticário Group

The Boticário group, which focuses on cosmetics, has 248 vacancies available, most of them in the remote model. The face-to-face sessions are spread across the country, but are concentrated in São Paulo (SP).

Among the opportunities are positions for Management Controllership Analyst, Data Analyst, Segmentation Strategy Analyst, CRM Performance Analyst, Supply Chain Analyst, Trade Marketing Analyst, Quality Assurance Specialist, Data Architecture Specialist, Fullstack Specialist and several others.

The company offers benefits such as Flexible Working Hours, Food Vouchers, Meal Vouchers, Pet Assistance, Health Plan, Gympass, Babysitter Assistance or Daycare Assistance, Parental Leave, PLR and a discount of up to 40% on company products. To check vacancies and apply, access the company’s website on the Gupy platform.

FSB COMMUNICATION

FSB Comunicação has 36 vacancies available for journalists, publicists, public relations, lawyers, administrators, social scientists, statisticians, among other professions.

Among the positions available are those of Communication Analyst, Data/BI Analyst, Communication Assistant, Digital Communication Consultant, PR Communication Consultant and several others. Most vacancies are located in São Paulo, with the possibility of hybrid work (face-to-face twice a week). To check all vacancies and apply, access the company’s website on the Gupy platform.