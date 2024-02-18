Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/18/2024 – 22:38

Grupo Pão de Açúcar issued a statement mourning the death of its founder, businessman Abilio Diniz, who passed away this Sunday, the 18th.

“We deeply regret the loss of businessman Abilio Diniz. His significant contribution to the growth and consolidation of Brazilian retail is undeniable, especially given his history at GPA. His leadership and innovations shaped the sector, positively impacting the national economy and inspiring generations”, says the note, sent by the press office.

“May his memory be honored and his legacy continue to inspire the business community in Brazil. Our condolences to family and friends at this difficult time”, says GPA, in a note.

The businessman was the founder of Grupo Pão de Açúcar, which he led until 2013, after closing an agreement with the French group Casino. The French conglomerate, which has controlled the retail chain since 2012, demanded the businessman's departure from the presidency of the board since Abílio also started to command the board of BRF – one of Pão de Açúcar's suppliers. His departure marked the end of the conflict.