Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/12/2023 – 19:54

GPA announced this Sunday, the 10th, that it has started work to carry out a potential public offering for the primary distribution of shares issued by the company with an estimated value of R$1 billion. In a relevant fact sent to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), the company states that the decision is in line with the proposal to continue the company's operational improvement work, which began in 2022.

The main objective, he states, is to guarantee additional resources necessary for greater financial flexibility, maintaining focus on the operation for the next phase of growth.

GPA engaged, to analyze the feasibility and terms of the potential transaction, Banco Itaú BBA and BTG Pactual and, as financial advisor, BR Partners Banco de Investimento.

“The potential offer is part of the company's capital structure optimization plan, which included the sale of non-core assets, including the sale of the 34% stake in Cnova NV, and the process of selling the 13.3% stake % in Almacenes Éxito.

According to the company, if the potential offer is carried out, the resources obtained will be used to reduce the company's debt, with a consequent reduction in its financial leverage.

Assembly

Furthermore, within the scope of preliminary studies and strategic planning to achieve the potential offer, the company called, on this date, an Extraordinary General Meeting, to be held on January 11, 2024 at first call, to deliberate, among other matters regarding the increase in authorized capital of the company for up to 800 million common shares; and management proposal for the election of a new board of directors, conditional on the settlement of the potential Offer and taking office 30 days after settlement.

“The slate proposed for election at the extraordinary general meeting now called is the result of alignment between the company's management and its current controlling shareholder, Casino Guichard Perrachon”, highlights the retailer.

The slate is made up of nine members, six of which are independent members: Eleazar de Carvalho Filho, Luiz Augusto de Castro Neves and Renan Bergmann, current independent members reappointed to the position, and José Luis Gutierrez, Márcia Nogueira de Mello and Rachel Maia, new independent members .

Two members are appointed by Casino: Christophe José Hidalgo and Philippe Alarcon, in addition to continuing to count on Marcelo Ribeiro Pimentel, as a representative member of the company's management. Furthermore, Chapa appoints Renan Bergmann as president of the Board of Directors.

“The proposed composition is consistent with the potential dilution of the current controlling shareholder”, states GPA.

The company recalls that the effective completion of the potential offer, its terms and conditions, as well as any fundraising operation, is subject, among other factors, to obtaining the necessary approvals, including the respective applicable corporate approvals, as well as political conditions favorable national and international macroeconomic conditions and the interest of investors, among other factors beyond the control of the company.