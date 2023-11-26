MotoGP Valencia, the race classification

*Fabio Di Giannantonio penalized five seconds on the race time for irregular tire pressures: he goes from second to fourth place.

MotoGP Valencia, the race report

Pecco Bagnaia won the race and championship in Valencia, becoming MotoGP world champion for the second consecutive year. The certainty of a second world championship for the Italian from Ducati arrived already during the race, with the Jorge Martin’s fallwhich in the rush to recover from a previous mistake has Marc Marquez also fell, in turn on his farewell step with Honda.

For the top step of the podium in the race, however, Bagnaia had to wait for the final corner, emerging victorious from a battle with Fabio Di Giannantonio and Johann Zarco. Initially off the podium was Brad Binder’s KTM, which for a long time gave the idea of ​​being able to win the race and on the track he had to settle, after a few too many blunders, with the ‘wooden medal’. However, the South African regained the podium following the penalty given to Di Giannantonio, who ran with lower tire pressure than allowed.

In the race conditioned by a lot of falls, with only 13 riders reached the finish line at full speed, Raul Fernandez’s fifth place and Franco Morbidelli’s seventh also deserve a mention. Lorenzo Savadori also scored in points, 13th.

MotoGP Valencia, live coverage of the race

Here you can relive the live broadcast of the Valencia Grand Prix.