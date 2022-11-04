The first free practice session of the MotoGP at the Valencia circuit opened with some significant surprises, for what is the highly anticipated final round of the 2022 season. On the Spanish Friday morning, in fact, it was the reigning world champion who shone. Fabio Quartararowho placed his Yamaha at the top of the timesheet.

Much worse, at least at a chronometric level, his antagonist got away with in the world duel, Pecco Bagnaia, arrived on the Ricardo Tormo circuit with the role of absolute favorite for the title thanks to his 23 points advantage in the standings. In fact, the Ducatista did not go beyond the 17th time. Such a result in the race would guarantee Quartararo the second consecutive world title. However, the gap between the two rivals was really minimal, with just six tenths of a gap to separate them.

In this period of time, even 15 riders entered, demonstrating the absolute balance that reigns in the current MotoGP. The top-3 was completed by Marc Marquez And Brad Binder, while the best Ducati was that of Jack Miller, who finished in fourth position. The two bikes of the Pramac team also fared well, with Zarco sixth and Jorge Martin seventh, both behind Alex Rins’ Suzuki. Aleix Espargarò and Joan Mir closed the top-10.

MotoGP | GP Valencia 2022, Free Practice 1 classification