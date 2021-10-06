On Sky Formula 1 returns tomorrow with the Turkish Grand Prix, live on Sunday 10 October at 2pm on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW. The great season of engines continues on Sky, to be experienced on Sky Q (also visible on Sky Go) via satellite and via the internet, on NOW – the streaming service of Sky – but also on digital terrestrial and with some events also in the clear on TV8.

The Sky Sport F1 team – Carlo Vanzini comments on F1 together with Marc Genè in live connection from the Ferrari garage and the Insider Roberto Chinchero. Federica Masolin is the host and hostess, flanked by Davide Valsecchi in the pre and post race insights. The technical analyzes are entrusted to Matteo Bobbi, the interviews with the pit reporter Mara Sangiorgio.

Programming of the Turkish GP, live on Sky Sport F1, on Sky Sport Uno and streaming on NOW:

Thursday 7 October

5.45 pm: Paddock Live Pit Walk

19.30: press conference

Friday 8 October

1.45 pm: Paddock Live

2 pm: free practice 2 F1

3 pm: Paddock Live

3.30 pm: team press conference

4.30 pm: Paddock Live Show

Saturday 9 October

10.45 am: Paddock Live

11 am: free practice 3 F1

12 noon: Paddock Live

1.30 pm: Paddock Live

2 pm: F1 qualifying – Rerun from 6.30 pm on TV8

3.15 pm: Paddock Live

4.30 pm Paddock Live Show

Sunday 10 October

12.30: Paddock Live

2 pm: F1 race – Rerun from 6 pm on TV8

4 pm: Paddock Live

4.30 pm: Paddock Live #SkyMotori

7 pm: Race Anatomy F1