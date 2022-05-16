Back tonight the appointment with GP Timethe transmission conducted by Luigi Vignando broadcast live on channel 12 (Top Soccer24) from 20:00 to 20.45. The transmission will have speed as its theme, sought by Ferrari to equalize the engine power of Red Bull also seen in Miami. In Maranello they are preparing the material for Barcelona and looking for the changes to find the two tenths needed to reach Red Bull.

Other topics of the evening will be the budget cap (who controls the expenses?), The jewels issue, the penalties for changing the power unit and safety: F1 proves to have reached it almost completely, while on the roads people continue to die of speed on cars, motorcycles, scooters, bicycles and pedestrians. ACI Milan president Geronimo La Russa was also present in the television lounge, as well as team manager Oscar Berselli and the journalist of The Gazzetta dello Sport Paolo Filisetti.