Max Verstappen wins the Styrian GP and extends further in the standings. The Red Bull Dutchman preceded the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas, bringing Lewis to 18 points. Fourth place for Sergio Perez. Ferrari finished in sixth place with Carlos Sainz and in 7th with Charles Leclerc.
June 27, 2021 (change June 27, 2021 | 16:31)
