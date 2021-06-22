Program and TV times of the Styrian GP 2021, eighth test of the season 2021, on the circuit of Red Bull Ring. This is the first of two events that take place on the track owned by the Red Bull, where the motorized team Honda aims to repeat the last two victories in Azerbaijan is France.

The Styrian GP debuted in 2020 in the calendar of the Formula 1 because of COVID-19, when the FIA ​​had to upset the calendar of the season, implementing cancellations and postponements due to the protracted health emergency. Given the ban on calling two different events with the name in the same championship, the Federation in 2020 has appointed the first appointment “Austrian Grand Prix” as usual, while the second “Grand Prix of Styria”, from the name of the region in which the racetrack of Spielberg. In 2021 the Grand Prix of Styria was added to the calendar to replace the postponement of Turkish Grand Prix for Covid-19.

After a week the former Zeltweg circuit hosts the usual Austrian GP, ​​where the hosts, strong at the moment of a superiority on the battleship Mercedes-AMG are aiming for double success, especially with Max Verstappen, leader with 12 points of advantage in the Drivers ranking.

The Spielberg circuit is owned by Red Bull

The first race weekend in Austria on the Red Bull Ring is visible on TV and in direct only on Sky, while on TV8 there are deferred qualifications and the race.

Gp Styria F1 2021 SKY and TV8 schedules

Friday 25 June 2021 (FREE PRACTICE)

11.30-12.30: Free Practice 1 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00: Free Practice 2 (live on Sky Sport F1)

Saturday 26 June 2021 (FREE PRACTICE AND QUALIFYING)

12.00-13.00: Free Practice 3 (live on Sky Sport F1)

15.00-16.00: Qualifying (live on Sky Sport F1, delayed at 18.30 on TV8)

Sunday 27 June 2021 (RACE)

15.00: Race (live on Sky Sport F1, postponed at 19.30 on TV8)

The Styrian GP on TV is only visible live on Sky

F1 Gp Styria 2021 at the Red Bull Ring circuit

The second edition of the Grand Prix of Styria it runs on Red Bull Ring circuit. In 2021 this race was added to the calendar to replace the postponement of Turkish Grand Prix for Covid-19.

The name of the race is that of the region of Styria, where the Zeltweg circuit, which since 2011 is also used with the name of Spielberg. Most of the corners are to the right, but the two more challenging corners are actually a left.

Aerial view of the Red Bull Ring circuit

The track record is 1’02 ″ 939 and it is the time of the pole position of Valterri Bottas in 2020 Austrian GP qualifications . The fastest time in the race, on the other hand, is 1’05 ″ 619, was scored by the current Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz jr. in 2020, at the wheel of the McLaren MCL35.

