The first of the two weekends in Austria gave a lot of work to do Michael Masi and to all the race direction. In fact, since Friday there has been no shortage of episodes that ended up under the Federation’s magnifying glass. The first to receive a sanction this weekend at the Styrian GP was Valtteri Bottas, punished with three positions of retreat on the grid and two penalty points for the spin in the pit lane, rated by the Race Direction as ‘dangerous driving’. Bottas himself was the protagonist on Saturday – this time involuntarily – also in the second penalty of the weekend, imposed on the Japanese Yuki Tsunoda.

Bottas is a fatal experiment

The AlphaTauri driver was in fact punished for obstruction to the detriment of the Finn from Mercedes. For him too, therefore, three positions of retreat on the grid, but only one penalty point on the license. In the race, however, despite some contacts that occurred especially in the first phase of the GP, no rider was investigated. The most controversial episode could have been theaccident at the start between Charles Leclerc and Pierre Gasly. On the straight that connects turn 1 to turn 3, the Ferrari driver touched Gasly’s rear left tire with his front wing. Result: nose to be replaced for the Monegasque and the race over for the Frenchman, who then unwittingly ‘overwhelmed’ Giovinazzi right at the hairpin.

Gasly acquits Leclerc: “Nothing to clarify”

The evaluation of this episode is consistent with that of another subsequent contact, again with Leclerc as protagonist, this time alongside Kimi Raikkonen. In this case it was the Finn’s wing that lost a side strip, while the Ferrari driver’s rear tire was not damaged. The FIA ​​then also released the report of the drivers who passed in race i track limits for turn 9 and turn 10. The warnings went off from the third infraction onwards. Tsunoda finished wide twice in turn 9, Leclerc as many in turn 10. However, no one went out of the track three times.

Finally, from next weekend, the penalties received during last season will begin to be ‘deducted’ from the count of each driver. Above all, it will benefit Lewis Hamilton, which will see four penalty points canceled in the space of 24 hours.