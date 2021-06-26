Third consecutive pole position for Max Verstappen, who preceded Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. The British took advantage of the three-place penalty to Valtteri Bottas to advance to the front row. Second row made up of an amazing Lando Norris and Sergio Perez, seventh the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Only twelfth place, and therefore sixth row, for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver will even start behind George Russell, who was the first of the excluded in Q2. The # 63 test was fantastic, out by only eight thousandths. In the rear Daniel Ricciardo, who is still struggling on the new McLaren, and Sebastian Vettel, while Antonio Giovinazzi is 15th: a slight step back after a very good start to the weekend.

F1 | GP Styria 2021, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen (M) 1: 03.841

Red Bull 2. Lewis Hamilton (M) 1: 04.067

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris (S) 1: 04.120

McLaren 4. Sergio Perez (S) 1: 04.168

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Valtteri Bottas * (M) 1: 04.035 Mercedes 6. Pierre Gasly (S) 1: 04.236

AlphaTauri 4th Row 7. Charles Leclerc (S) 1: 04.472

Ferrari 8. Yuki Tsunoda (S) 1: 04.514

AlphaTauri 5th Row 9. Fernando Alonso (S) 1: 04.574

Alpine 10. Lance Stroll (S) 1: 04.708

Aston Martin 6th Row 11. George Russell 1: 04.671

Williams 12. Carlos Sainz 1: 04.800

Ferrari 7th Row 13. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 14.808

McLaren 14. Sebastian Vettel 1: 04.875

Aston Martin 8th Row 15. Antonio Giovinazzi 1: 04.913

Alfa Romeo 16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 05.175

Williams 9th Row 17. Esteban Ocon 1: 05.217

Alpine 18. Kimi Raikkonen 1: 05.429

Alfa Romeo 10th Row 19. Mick Schumacher 1: 06.041

Haas 20. Nikita Mazepin 1: 06.192

Haas

* Bottas penalized by three positions on the grid for the spin in the pit lane during the FP2 of the Grand Prix of Styria.