Third consecutive pole position for Max Verstappen, who preceded Lewis Hamilton in qualifying for the Styrian Grand Prix. The British took advantage of the three-place penalty to Valtteri Bottas to advance to the front row. Second row made up of an amazing Lando Norris and Sergio Perez, seventh the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc. Only twelfth place, and therefore sixth row, for Carlos Sainz. The Ferrari driver will even start behind George Russell, who was the first of the excluded in Q2. The # 63 test was fantastic, out by only eight thousandths. In the rear Daniel Ricciardo, who is still struggling on the new McLaren, and Sebastian Vettel, while Antonio Giovinazzi is 15th: a slight step back after a very good start to the weekend.
Relive the excitement of the Red Bull Ring qualifying with ours LIVE
F1 | GP Styria 2021, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Max Verstappen (M) 1: 03.841
Red Bull
|2. Lewis Hamilton (M) 1: 04.067
Mercedes
|2nd Row
|3. Lando Norris (S) 1: 04.120
McLaren
|4. Sergio Perez (S) 1: 04.168
Red Bull
|3rd Row
|5. Valtteri Bottas * (M) 1: 04.035 Mercedes
|6. Pierre Gasly (S) 1: 04.236
AlphaTauri
|4th Row
|7. Charles Leclerc (S) 1: 04.472
Ferrari
|8. Yuki Tsunoda (S) 1: 04.514
AlphaTauri
|5th Row
|9. Fernando Alonso (S) 1: 04.574
Alpine
|10. Lance Stroll (S) 1: 04.708
Aston Martin
|6th Row
|11. George Russell 1: 04.671
Williams
|12. Carlos Sainz 1: 04.800
Ferrari
|7th Row
|13. Daniel Ricciardo 1: 14.808
McLaren
|14. Sebastian Vettel 1: 04.875
Aston Martin
|8th Row
|15. Antonio Giovinazzi 1: 04.913
Alfa Romeo
|16. Nicholas Latifi 1: 05.175
Williams
|9th Row
|17. Esteban Ocon 1: 05.217
Alpine
|18. Kimi Raikkonen 1: 05.429
Alfa Romeo
|10th Row
|19. Mick Schumacher 1: 06.041
Haas
|20. Nikita Mazepin 1: 06.192
Haas
* Bottas penalized by three positions on the grid for the spin in the pit lane during the FP2 of the Grand Prix of Styria.
