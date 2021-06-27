Here we are with our pre-race preview for the Grand Prix of Styria, eighth round of the 2021 season that will take place this afternoon on the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg. We will analyze all the possible strategies thanks to the data provided by Pirelli and all the variables that could come into play in a still head-to-head race between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

Starting grid (Top-10) and tires mounted at the start

1st Row 1. Max Verstappen (M)

Red Bull 2. Lewis Hamilton (M)

Mercedes 2nd Row 3. Lando Norris (S)

McLaren 4. Sergio Perez (S)

Red Bull 3rd Row 5. Valtteri Bottas (M)

Mercedes 6. Pierre Gasly (S)

AlphaTauri 4th Row 7. Charles Leclerc (S)

Ferrari 8. Fernando Alonso (S)

Alpine 5th Row 9. Lance Stroll (S)

Aston Martin 10. George Russell

Williams

Difference between compounds and longer stints (Pirelli data)

Best strategies on 71 laps of the GP Styria (Pirelli data)

The number of laps of the Styrian Grand Prix is ​​high (71) due to the short length of the circuit, but the race should still be one stop: especially with the C2, C3 and C4 nomination made for this weekend.

The most favored one stop strategy for most of the top 10 on the grid is probably Soft to Hard. Alternatively, from Medium to Hard it will be the one who will be able to choose Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and the two Mercedes drivers (who passed Q2 on medium) as well as the other drivers outside the Top-10 who have free choice of tires to start with. A Soft-Medium stop (or vice versa) is also feasible, but it is more complex to implement because it requires very careful management of the tires.

As usual, there is also the option to do the opposite, starting with the Hard compound before moving on to a softer one. This option can make sense for those who start from the rear and can thus perform a longer first stint to gain positions on the track. There are good overtaking opportunities in the race (also considering the three DRS zones), so track position at the Red Bull Ring is not as critical as it is at other circuits.

Of course, all of this also depends on the weather, as forecasts still remain variable. The track temperatures, however, will certainly affect the life of the tires – especially the Soft – and therefore the strategy.

“In qualifying we have reached the hottest temperatures of the weekend so far, but we have also seen that the gaps are very small and that there may be several strategy options. – commented Mario Isola, Car Racing Manager of Pirelli – The first two riders on the grid and Bottas will start with the Mediums while the other riders in the Top-10 will start with the Softs. We expect an action-packed start tomorrow and it will also be interesting to see if Red Bull will be able to leverage the different strategies of its two drivers equally. The forecasts show thunderstorms for tomorrow and this could of course affect the race. If not, we expect a one-stop race that can be tackled with different strategies ”.

Set available for the race (Pirelli data)

Long run by pilots in PL2 (petrol unknowns and power mapping – credits @ tonisokolov1011)

Forecast for the race (15:00 local time)

3 pm: mostly sunny, 24 ° C, ESE wind 13 km / h, 25% probability of rain

4 pm: mostly cloudy, 23 ° C, wind 8 km / h SE, 33% probability of rain

