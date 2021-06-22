The 2021 F1 championship continues unabated. The Circus, after the French Grand Prix, moved to Red Bull Ring to complete this first seasonal hat-trick born from the inability to run first in Canada and then in Turkey due to restrictions related to the Coronavirus. The Styrian Grand Prix will be held on the Austrian hills next weekend, the next one will be the Austrian Grand Prix. The latter will be full of the public, the one scheduled for Friday will see the doors open only partially.

The track again features three DRS zones that guarantee great spectacle combined with very technical braking such as the Castrol curve after the starting straight, a right turn at 90 °, to then face the uphill braking of the Remus hairpin and the Gosser curve downhill. after the next stretch. The lap, the fastest on the calendar in terms of time, is completed with the only two left-hand corners in the second sector and then the two right-handers in succession before returning to the finish straight. The event will be broadcast live on Sky Sport F1 HD, while on TV8 unencrypted will be transmitted in deferred the Qualifying and the Grand Prix. As always FormulaPassion.it will guarantee the direct text of each session. Below are the timetables, the characteristics of the circuit and the roll of honor. The double in 2020 saw Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton split the victories, but previously there have been two consecutive victories for Max Verstappen in 2018 and 2019.

Timetables

Friday 25 June

PL1 from 11:30 to 12:30, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

PL2 from 15:00 to 16:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

Saturday 26th June

PL3 from 12:00 to 13:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it

Qualifying from 15:00 to 16:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it | Deferred on TV8 from 18:30

Sunday 27 June

Grand Prix starting at 15:00, live on Sky SportF1 HD and FormulaPassion.it | Deferred on TV8 from 19:30

F1 GP Austria circuit

Route: 4,318 km

Laps: 71

Race distance: 306.452 km

Roll of honor at the Austrian Grand Prix