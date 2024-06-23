Red Bull in the front row

If Max Verstappen wasn’t there, who knows where this would be Red Bullwhich in the last four races has seen Sergio Perez struggle more and more in the middle of the group and who also closed a gap of over six tenths from his teammate in Barcelona.

However, Verstappen fought for pole position until the last momentonly a sensational lap from Lando Norris on McLaren was mocked.

Marko’s analysis

“If we look at the long runs on Friday, McLaren is the clear favourite“, He admitted Helmut Marko to the microphones of Sky Deutschland, adding, however, that he has hope for the race: “With the changes we have made, we assume that tire wear will be less.”

The Red Bull consultant said he was “relieved” by Verstappen’s front row, observing with a smile: “We hope that the Safety Car can arrive at the right time, or not at all. After FP3 we didn’t know whether we would be in the first two rows or not. And in the end we lost pole to Lando in Turn 4, while in the first and third sectors we were faster.”