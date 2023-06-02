With the GP Spain 2023 we will hopefully have a great weekend.

The GP of Spain is a very important one for us Dutch people. The GP of Spain 2016 was THE moment when a lot of supporters suddenly arrived. Since then we have all been fans of Formula 1. Great for us, because it is car related! And we went shopping at Jumbo more, but that is (fortunately?) over.

Normally, the GP of Spain always comes before the GP of Monaco, which was held last week. However, since the contract extension, things have turned around.

Times GP Spain 2023

It doesn’t matter for the program of the GP of Spain 2023, which still has the same structure:

Friday June 2

13:30 – 14:30 | First free practice

5:00 pm – 6:00 pm | Second free practice

Saturday June 3

12:30 – 1:30 pm | Third free practice

4:00 pm – 5:00 pm | Qualification

Sunday June 4

15:00 – 17:00 | Race

Spain GP

The Grand Prix of Spain is very old. The first was held in 1913. It was of course won by Carlos de Salamanca. That was on a street circuit around Guaderrama. One lap was about 100 km long, if you think the Nürburgring was long. Then it became quiet for a while, it was not until 1923 that another Spanish GP was raced, this time on the Autodromo Sitges Terramar. From 1926 to 1930, Lasarte (11 km long) was the battleground, as well as from 1933 to 1935. In 1951, the first Spanish GP that counted for the championship was held on the street circuit of Pedralbes, where Juan Manuel Fangio (obviously) won. In 1954 Mike Hawthorne won the Spanish GP on the same track.

Subsequently, from 1967 to 1981, the penny was exchanged between Jarama (near Madrid) and Montjuïc (near Barcelona). From 1986 to 1990, the Spanish GP was held in Jerez (Jerez de La Frontera, in Andalusia). And so we finally come to 1991: since then we have been riding the GP of Spain in Barcelona.

The circuit: Barcelona Catelunya

Besides the fact that on May 16, 2016, a success was achieved from which the Dutch national team can still draw a point, the Spanish GP is usually not the battleground for the most epic battles. This is mainly due to the circuit itself. Previously, a lot of testing was done in Spain, so all teams know this track inside out.

Another reason to expect little action: overtaking is difficult with these battleships these days. On the straight there is a DRS zone where it can be possible if you have enough overspeed. It is a relatively slow track where downforce is very important, because some corners are quite fast. Further information: the track is 4.657 km long and we drive 66 laps. The track limits are important for the drivers here, especially during qualifying it is wise to put down a solid banker lap. Also good to know, the chicane at the end is no longer there. As a result, the track is slightly shorter than last year, but above all a lot faster and the speed when entering the straight is slightly higher.

Spanish GP 2022

We’ll get you in the mood with last year’s information, for some much-needed context:

How did qualifying for the 2022 Spanish GP go?

It didn’t go great for Verstappen, because his DRS system faltered quite a bit. As a result, Leclerc was able to take pole position for the Dutchman, with a time of 1:18.750. Carlos Sainz was third ahead of George Russell, Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton.

Who set the fastest lap at the 2022 Spanish GP?

Sergio Pérez set a time of 1:24.108 on lap 55, earning an extra point.

What did the podium look like at the 2022 Spanish GP?

Drama for Leclerc. He seemed to win the race quite easily. The Monegask had a good lead, but his engine broke down and retired. In the end it was none other than Max Verstappen who – despite a faltering DRS wing – won the race. Pérez, who let him pass, was second ahead of George Russell.

Spanish GP 2023: preview

There is already a lot we do know about the upcoming weekend. We reveal everything we know below.

What about the position at the start of the GP of Spain 2023?

Max Verstappen is number 1, 39 points ahead of his teammate. Fernando Alonso, in turn, is 12 points behind Pérez. Looking at the constructors, Red Bull Racing is already 129 points ahead of Aston Martin Racing. Mercedes-AMG GP Petronas has only 1 point less than Aston.

Which tires will Pirelli take for the 2023 Spanish GP?

We go from the softest possible compounds to the hardest possible compounds. This means that C1 is the hard band (white), C2 is the medium band (yellow), and C3 is the soft band (red). To put this in context, the C3 was the hardest tire possible last race. So count on one pit stop. The hardest tire is less hard than it was last season, when the tire was hardly used.

What is the weather forecast for the 2023 Spanish GP?

It’s not the best Spanish weather. On Friday it is still quite nice with a temperature of 23 degrees and only a little bit of clouds. On Saturday it will be considerably cooler and it may also rain a little. It will probably rain during the third free practice, but it will remain dry during qualifying. There is a 50-50 chance of showers on Sunday. What may be striking is the expected wind: both the strength and the direction can vary considerably. This may still come as a surprise.

What chances does Max Verstappen have for the 2023 Spanish GP?

Well, simple: he’s a favourite. The Red Bull RB18 is at home on almost every circuit and it is in top form. That said, there is still a chance for someone other than Verstappen this weekend. Sergio Pérez has something to make up for and in Spain we expect the Ferraris and Mercedes to be able to keep up somewhat in qualifying.

What chances does Nyck de Vries have for the GP of Spain 2023?

Although starting and finishing P12 at Monaco is excellent, we have to put it in context. At Monaco, Nyck de Vries had quite a train behind him and was nowhere near keeping up with the McLarens. It is now important for him to keep AlphaTauri’s pear box intact and not make any stupid mistakes that could affect the race. But anything between P10 and P14 would be neat.

What do betting offices say about the 2023 Spanish GP?

If you bet on Verstappen, you hardly get anything more than your bet. Pérez is in fact at number 2 and at P3 Fernando Alonso. The Mercedes and Scuderia Ferrari drivers are still given a small chance, but from Lance Stroll it is starting to get a bit of false hope.

Where can I follow the GP of Spain 2023?

We will go through the possibilities with you to watch (or hear) the race.

ViaPlay

The easiest is to take out a ViaPlay subscription for 16.99 euros. Then you can follow the race well on the TV, smartphone and or tablet. It’s a lot of money, but you get access to other ViaPlay services, so you can also watch other sports (which seem to exist), movies and series. The comment is according to colleague @nicolasr really really good nowadays.

F1TV

Despite the fact that ViaPlay is the primary F1 image supplier in the Netherlands, you can still watch via F1TV. The nice thing is that you can also follow the telemetry or from the cockpit of your favorite driver. Costs you 64.99 euros per year, but then it is also valid for a full year. Great: because of the cancellation of the GP of Emilia-Romagna, they have extended the duration for those people by a week.

VPN

With a VPN you can log in in any country you want. Then you can suddenly log in via the ORF (Austria) or RTL Luxembourg (that’s Luxembourg). Great image, you get used to the language quickly. Verstappen is pronounced the same worldwide.

stream

It is becoming increasingly difficult to find good streams. Moderate streams too, by the way. They’re still here (check them out here). It’s not all that great, but it’s free.

Grand Prix Radio

You can also follow the race via GP Radio. Nowadays that is a Belgian service (since ViaPlay also has the sound rights for Formula 1 in the Netherlands. You can listen to Olav Mol in a pleasant way, that is nostalgia again.

What is the prediction of the AB editors

Every race the three AB editors predict the race. They always have special thoughts and sometimes a remarkable Top 3.

Michael

Verstappen Alonso Sainz

The first one to hand in the Max/Sergio/Fernando prediction here at the editors is of course a winner. And what will you just see? Wouter just did that from the edge of his swimming pool. So my job is to come up with an alternative. An alternative that is very unthinkable in practice. Because yes, I think the Red Bulls and the Astons also have the best cards in Spain. But let me give Carlos a nice home Grand Prix next to Fernando. I think Sergio just continues his series of failures. So that means. Michael, has faith in the Spanish Inquisition.

Wouter

Verstappen Perez Alonso

Max and I have a lot in common. More Dutch people know us than we know them. We can both send an above average game. Although we are both still very young, we have already driven many different cool cars. We both played a hot chick, but Max still has to put a ring on Kelly’s finger. What we also have in common is that we don’t find Formula 1 that exciting anymore. Max drives the best car and he is the best driver (along with Lewis and Fernando). Of course Max becomes champion and wins again in Spain. Wouter, has no shortage of self-confidence.

Jaap

Verstappen Perez Stroll

The Grand Prix of Spain, where it all really started for Max. Many have already forgotten that for that sensation the two supreme mercs had to eliminate each other. Will that happen this time with the Red Bulls so that Nando can win in front of his home crowd? No…Max just takes it, for Checo. To say something different than Wout; Stroll on P3. Caramba! Jaap has faith in politics.

Autoblog will cover qualifying and the race. Of course we will communicate remarkable events in the free practice sessions.

