Masterpiece by Pecco Bagnaia in qualifying at Jerez de la Frontera, which earned him the pole position of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Ducati rider is finally back as a great protagonist, disintegrating the competition with a frightening time of 1: 36.170 which also earned him the track record.
Second position for Fabio Quartararo, which held up to the rival of Ducati until the first attempt in Q2, only to yield more than four and a half tenths. The Yamaha world champion, leader of the World Championship, will still be the number one rival for Bagnaia in view of tomorrow’s race.
L’Aprilia continues to amazeeven on an unconventional track on the RS-GP paper: Aleix Espargaró signs another front row three tenths from Quartararo (seven from Bagnaia) and he will still be there to fight for the podium despite the breath on Jack’s neck Miller behind his back. Marc Marquez he will start from the fifth box, despite a canceled final lap that did not affect his final position. The Honda Spaniard tried once again to stick to the trails first of Bagnaia and then of Quartararo, but today his bike wasn’t strong enough to allow him a better position.
Johann Zarco will close the second row with a flicker on the gong, while Takaaki Nakagami will open the third in front of a super Marco Bezzecchi (passed from Q1) and Joan Mir with the first Suzuki. Tenth and eleventh place respectively for Jorge Martin and Aeneas Bastianiniboth protagonists of a fall (as well as Mir) in the decisive round, while Maverick Viñales it disappoints a bit compared to PL3 and will start from 12th place.
Pol Espargaró is the first of the eliminated in Q1, followed by Alex Rins and Brad Binder to complete the fifth row. Franco Morbidelli, still very far from the top, opens the sixth row ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner, then Luca Marini’s second Ducati VR46. Also bad the qualification of Andrea Dovizioso, 23rd behind Stefan Bradl (wild card HRC), Miguel Oliveira (conditioned by a problem with the lowering device) and Alex Marquez, while Lorenzo Savadori and Darryn Binder close the grid with 24th and 25th ° time.
Relive the qualifying of Jerez through ours LIVE
MotoGP | GP Spain 2022, the starting grid
|1st Row
|1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 36.170
Ducati
|2. Fabio Quartararo 1: 36.623
Yamaha
|3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 36.933
Aprilia
|2nd Row
|4. Jack Miller 1: 37.049
Ducati
|5. Marc Marquez 1: 37.145
Honda
|6. Johann Zarco 1: 37.220
Ducati
|3rd Row
|7. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 37.254
Honda
|8. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 37.285
Ducati
|9. Joan Mir 1: 37.330
Suzuki
|4th Row
|10. Jorge Martin 1: 37.526
Ducati
|11. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 37.618
Ducati
|12. Maverick Viñales 1: 37.675
Aprilia
|5th Row
|13. Pol Espargaró 1: 37.138
Honda
|14. Alex Rins 1: 37.401
Suzuki
|15. Brad Binder 1: 37.544
KTM
|6th Row
|16. Franco Morbidelli 1: 37.668
Yamaha
|17. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 37.882
Ducati
|18. Remy Gardner 1: 37.889
KTM
|7th Row
|19. Luke Marini 1: 37.910
Ducati
|20. Stefan Bradl 1: 37.937
Honda
|21. Miguel Oliveira 1: 37.958
KTM
|8th Row
|22. Alex Marquez 1: 38.014
Honda
|23. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.064
Yamaha
|24. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 38.244
Aprilia
|9th Row
|25. Darryn Binder 1: 38.405
Yamaha
#Spain #starting #grid #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply