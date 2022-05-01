Masterpiece by Pecco Bagnaia in qualifying at Jerez de la Frontera, which earned him the pole position of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Ducati rider is finally back as a great protagonist, disintegrating the competition with a frightening time of 1: 36.170 which also earned him the track record.

Second position for Fabio Quartararo, which held up to the rival of Ducati until the first attempt in Q2, only to yield more than four and a half tenths. The Yamaha world champion, leader of the World Championship, will still be the number one rival for Bagnaia in view of tomorrow’s race.

L’Aprilia continues to amazeeven on an unconventional track on the RS-GP paper: Aleix Espargaró signs another front row three tenths from Quartararo (seven from Bagnaia) and he will still be there to fight for the podium despite the breath on Jack’s neck Miller behind his back. Marc Marquez he will start from the fifth box, despite a canceled final lap that did not affect his final position. The Honda Spaniard tried once again to stick to the trails first of Bagnaia and then of Quartararo, but today his bike wasn’t strong enough to allow him a better position.

Johann Zarco will close the second row with a flicker on the gong, while Takaaki Nakagami will open the third in front of a super Marco Bezzecchi (passed from Q1) and Joan Mir with the first Suzuki. Tenth and eleventh place respectively for Jorge Martin and Aeneas Bastianiniboth protagonists of a fall (as well as Mir) in the decisive round, while Maverick Viñales it disappoints a bit compared to PL3 and will start from 12th place.

Pol Espargaró is the first of the eliminated in Q1, followed by Alex Rins and Brad Binder to complete the fifth row. Franco Morbidelli, still very far from the top, opens the sixth row ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio and Remy Gardner, then Luca Marini’s second Ducati VR46. Also bad the qualification of Andrea Dovizioso, 23rd behind Stefan Bradl (wild card HRC), Miguel Oliveira (conditioned by a problem with the lowering device) and Alex Marquez, while Lorenzo Savadori and Darryn Binder close the grid with 24th and 25th ° time.

MotoGP | GP Spain 2022, the starting grid

1st Row 1. Francis Bagnaia 1: 36.170

Ducati 2. Fabio Quartararo 1: 36.623

Yamaha 3. Aleix Espargaró 1: 36.933

Aprilia 2nd Row 4. Jack Miller 1: 37.049

Ducati 5. Marc Marquez 1: 37.145

Honda 6. Johann Zarco 1: 37.220

Ducati 3rd Row 7. Takaaki Nakagami 1: 37.254

Honda 8. Marco Bezzecchi 1: 37.285

Ducati 9. Joan Mir 1: 37.330

Suzuki 4th Row 10. Jorge Martin 1: 37.526

Ducati 11. Aeneas Bastianini 1: 37.618

Ducati 12. Maverick Viñales 1: 37.675

Aprilia 5th Row 13. Pol Espargaró 1: 37.138

Honda 14. Alex Rins 1: 37.401

Suzuki 15. Brad Binder 1: 37.544

KTM 6th Row 16. Franco Morbidelli 1: 37.668

Yamaha 17. Fabio By Giannantonio 1: 37.882

Ducati 18. Remy Gardner 1: 37.889

KTM 7th Row 19. Luke Marini 1: 37.910

Ducati 20. Stefan Bradl 1: 37.937

Honda 21. Miguel Oliveira 1: 37.958

KTM 8th Row 22. Alex Marquez 1: 38.014

Honda 23. Andrea Dovizioso 1: 38.064

Yamaha 24. Lorenzo Savadori 1: 38.244

Aprilia 9th Row 25. Darryn Binder 1: 38.405

Yamaha