Pecco Bagnaia rings the bell and is a candidate to be the rival of Fabio Quartararo in the fight for pole position at the Spanish Grand Prix. In the third free practice in Jerez, the Ducati rider stopped the clock at 1: 36.782, just 67 thousandths ahead of the Yamaha world champion. It will therefore be a challenge to be experienced this afternoon, but other outsiders are ready to join.

The first is Takaaki Nakagami, who confirms himself really at ease on the circuit named after Angel Nieto, putting his Honda in third place just over a tenth from Bagnaia. Behind him goes up Marc Marquez, who was 19th at the end of FP2 also due to a double fall. The HRC champion found his smile again in the morning, on a track full of difficult memories.

Aprilia also performed well, placing two bikes in Q2 with Maverick Vinales fifth and Aleix Espargaro seventh. Among them Enea Bastianini, increasingly fighting in the top positions (yesterday he was second, ed). Joan Mir’s Suzuki and two other Ducatis, those of Jorge Martin and Jack Miller, complete the Top-10, with Marco Bezzecchi close to direct access to Q2 and only eleventh at the end of the session ahead of Johann Zarco.

Disappointing Alex Rins, only 13th ahead of Brad Binder’s first KTM and Franco Morbidelli’s Yamaha. The other Italians are more late: 18th Luca Marini ahead of Andrea Dovizioso and Fabio Di Giannantonio, 24th Lorenzo Savadori with the third Aprilia.

