Charles Leclerc he also set the best time in the third free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. After leading the standings on Friday, the Monegasque of Ferrari also set the best time in PL3 on Saturday morning in 1: 19.772, ahead of the Red Bull of his main rival in the championship, Max Verstappen, detached from # 16 by just 72 thousandths. Third place for the Mercedes of an excellent George Russellwho once again precedes his much more titled teammate Lewis Hamilton, fourth, confirming the good sensations that the silver arrows are providing in Barcelona.

Quinta was the second red, led by the local idol Carlos Sainz and three and a half tenths away from Leclerc’s sister car. Further behind the other Red Bull, with Sergio Perez sixth, immediately behind the Spaniard. Among those who can smile after this session of PL3 there is also Kevin Magnussen, excellent eighth with his Haas behind Lando Norris’ McLaren. Valtteri Bottas closed the top-10, with the first of the two Alfa Romeo cars, and Esteban Ocon at the wheel of the Alpine.

Day to forget so far instead for Mick Schumacher. The German, the only driver still at zero points in the general classification together with Nicholas Latifi, lost more than half of the session after returning to the pits with the right rear basket literally on fire. The son of art should still be regularly at the start of qualifying at 16. he did not run, due to technical problems, even the AlphaTauri of Pierre Gasly.

F1 | Spanish GP 2022, Free Practice standings3