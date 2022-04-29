Waking up Ducati in the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix, but in the end the best time goes to Fabio Quartararo. The Yamaha world champion made a comeback after the PL1’s mistake, printing an excellent time of 1: 37.071 despite a constantly rising asphalt temperature (reaching 47 ° C).

Behind the French trio of Desmosedici, with Enea Bastianini to precede Pecco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin with a gap of two tenths from the top. Fifth fastest time for Takaaki Nakagami’s Honda LCR, the first to get ahead of everyone during the final minutes of the time attack, while behind him we find Brad Binder’s KTM and Pol Espargaró’s first official RC213V.

Alex Rins’ Suzuki was eighth, however he managed to get into provisional Q2 after being second (behind Joan Mir, 12th in the afternoon). There is an Aprilia in the Top-10but surprisingly it is that of Maverick Viñales who is ninth: the most highly rated teammate so far, Aleix Espargaró, is just 13th.

Jack Miller closes the Top-10 of both the session and the combined, ahead of Johann Zarco’s Ducati Pramac. Marc is also out of ten Marquez (19th), crashed first in turn 6 and then immediately after (due to a cold and dirty tire) in turn 9 20 minutes from the end of the session. The eight-time world champion was curiously brought back to the pits on a scooter by Dani Pedrosa, KTM tester and his former teammate in HRC.

Further back the other Italians: Franco Morbidelli 14th, 17th and 18th time trials for the VR46 team duo Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, Andrea Dovizioso 20th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 21st, while Lorenzo Savadori closes the group with Aprilia in 25th place.

