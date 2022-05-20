Charles Leclerc gets the best performance also in the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Monegasque took Ferrari to the top of the PL2 rankings by printing the time of 1: 19.670, surprisingly preceding the two Mercedes by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Silver Arrows rediscovered thanks also to a very positive first impact of the new update package, confirming itself as competitive (especially compared to Ferrari) also on the race pace, but it will obviously be necessary to wait for the evolution of the weekend to give an overall judgment, especially in light of the previous experience of Miami.
Fourth time for the second Redthat of Carlos Sainz, however very at ease on the home track despite the three tenths collected by his teammate. Only fifth Max Verstappen, which precedes the other local idol Fernando Alonso. The Asturian got behind the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who had to give up the first session to make room for the third driver Juri Vips.
Well Aston Martin with Sebastian Vettel, eighth. The British team was particularly at the center of discussions this weekend for the B version of the AMR22, which is very reminiscent of the Red Bull philosophy. Behind the four-time world champion is Esteban Ocon’s second Alpine, while Mick Schumacher closes the Top-10 with the Haas ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and teammate Kevin Magnussen.
Problems at Alfa Romeo, with an alarm that also rings for Ferrari: Valtteri Bottas has in fact lost once again the most important free practice session due to a problem with the power unit of the Cavallino, completing only a few kilometers. Technical troubles also for Lando Norris’ McLaren, with the Briton completing very few kilometers.
Relive the PL2 of Montmeló through ours LIVE
F1 | Spanish GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification
|Pos
|Pilot
|Team
|Time and mix
|Detachment
|Turns
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1: 19.670 (S)
|28
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1: 19.787 (S)
|+0.117
|26
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1: 19.874 (S)
|+0.204
|25
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1: 19.990 (S)
|+0.320
|30
|5
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1: 20.006 (S)
|+0.336
|27
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1: 20.203 (S)
|+0.533
|25
|7
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1: 20.632 (S)
|+0.962
|29
|8
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1: 20.703 (S)
|+1,033
|30
|9
|Esteban Or with
|Alpine
|1: 20.745 (S)
|+1.075
|26
|10
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|1: 20.757 (S)
|+1,087
|24
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1: 20.917 (S)
|+1.247
|27
|12
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1: 21.013 (S)
|+1.343
|24
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1: 21.249 (S)
|+1.579
|31
|14
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1: 21.285 (S)
|+1.615
|28
|15
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1: 21.385 (S)
|+1.715
|21
|16
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 21.828 (M)
|+2.158
|3
|17
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1: 21.866 (S)
|+2.196
|29
|18
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1: 22.319 (S)
|+2.649
|30
|19
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1: 23.197 (S)
|+3.527
|24
|20
|Landau Norris
|McLaren
|1: 23.388 (M)
|+3.718
|6
#Spain #PL2 #Results #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply