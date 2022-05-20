Charles Leclerc gets the best performance also in the second free practice session of the Spanish Grand Prix. The Monegasque took Ferrari to the top of the PL2 rankings by printing the time of 1: 19.670, surprisingly preceding the two Mercedes by George Russell and Lewis Hamilton. Silver Arrows rediscovered thanks also to a very positive first impact of the new update package, confirming itself as competitive (especially compared to Ferrari) also on the race pace, but it will obviously be necessary to wait for the evolution of the weekend to give an overall judgment, especially in light of the previous experience of Miami.

Fourth time for the second Redthat of Carlos Sainz, however very at ease on the home track despite the three tenths collected by his teammate. Only fifth Max Verstappen, which precedes the other local idol Fernando Alonso. The Asturian got behind the second Red Bull of Sergio Perez, who had to give up the first session to make room for the third driver Juri Vips.

Well Aston Martin with Sebastian Vettel, eighth. The British team was particularly at the center of discussions this weekend for the B version of the AMR22, which is very reminiscent of the Red Bull philosophy. Behind the four-time world champion is Esteban Ocon’s second Alpine, while Mick Schumacher closes the Top-10 with the Haas ahead of Pierre Gasly’s AlphaTauri and teammate Kevin Magnussen.

Problems at Alfa Romeo, with an alarm that also rings for Ferrari: Valtteri Bottas has in fact lost once again the most important free practice session due to a problem with the power unit of the Cavallino, completing only a few kilometers. Technical troubles also for Lando Norris’ McLaren, with the Briton completing very few kilometers.

F1 | Spanish GP 2022, Free Practice 2 classification

Pos Pilot Team Time and mix Detachment Turns 1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1: 19.670 (S) 28 2 George Russell Mercedes 1: 19.787 (S) +0.117 26 3 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1: 19.874 (S) +0.204 25 4 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1: 19.990 (S) +0.320 30 5 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1: 20.006 (S) +0.336 27 6 Fernando Alonso Alpine 1: 20.203 (S) +0.533 25 7 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1: 20.632 (S) +0.962 29 8 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 1: 20.703 (S) +1,033 30 9 Esteban Or with Alpine 1: 20.745 (S) +1.075 26 10 Mick Schumacher Haas 1: 20.757 (S) +1,087 24 11 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 1: 20.917 (S) +1.247 27 12 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1: 21.013 (S) +1.343 24 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1: 21.249 (S) +1.579 31 14 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 1: 21.285 (S) +1.615 28 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 1: 21.385 (S) +1.715 21 16 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo 1: 21.828 (M) +2.158 3 17 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo 1: 21.866 (S) +2.196 29 18 Alexander Albon Williams 1: 22.319 (S) +2.649 30 19 Nicholas Latifi Williams 1: 23.197 (S) +3.527 24 20 Landau Norris McLaren 1: 23.388 (M) +3.718 6