Pecco Bagnaia wins the duel with Fabio Quartararo and hits the first seasonal success in Jerez. There was no story from the very first laps in this Spanish Grand Prix, with the two protagonists who almost immediately detached the group by imposing an impregnable step for anyone else. Quartararo was in the wake of Bagnaia for the whole race, without ever being really dangerous: the Ducati rider thus signed an amazing Gran Chelem with pole, victory, fastest lap and race always in the lead, following in the footsteps of Loris Capirossi in 2006 .

The real battle took place immediately behind the two leaders for the third step of the podium. Jack Miller withstood the attacks of Marc Marquez and Aleix Espargaró up to four laps from the checkered flag, but in the end it was the Spaniard from Aprilia who won who took advantage of a drop in the Australian’s Ducati and a small mistake in turn 13 by his compatriot from Honda (in any case fourth on the track that two years ago marked the beginning of his ordeal). With this result, the Noale manufacturer officially loses its concessions for 2023, a sign of great growth that has finally led to being at the level of the best.

Sixth position for Joan Mir, the closest to the trio in the fight for third place, then followed by Takaaki Nakagami and an excellent Marco Bezzecchi, who achieved his best placement in MotoGP. Enea Bastianini is ninth, confirming himself in third place in the drivers’ standings, while Brad Binder completed the Top-10 with Pol Espargaró and teammate Miguel Oliveira behind him.

Maverick Viñales is a bit disappointing, 14th behind Alex Marquez and ahead of Franco Morbidelli, who instead completes the points. The two drivers of the Pramac team, Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, as well as Darryn Binder and Stefan Bradl, fell. Out of the battles that also count Alex Rins, ended up in the gravel without going to the ground.

