Ferrari, what an opportunity in Singapore

The dominant Red Bull RB19 seems to have taken one rest race in Singapore, thanks to the difficulty of getting the tires into the right window of use which left both Verstappen and Perez out of the top 10 in qualifying. And the race pace of the two Austrian cars manufactured in Milton Keynes does not seem to be as competitive as in previous events. In short, the possibility of interrupting the streak of 15 consecutive games won seems to be quite clear.

Ferrari therefore seems to be the number one candidate for success, after the authoritative pole position brought home by Carlos Sainz and the third position of Charles Leclerc. Mercedes, second with George Russell, and McLaren, fourth with Lando Norris, are clearly not to be underestimated, but the two standard bearers of the Maranello team seem to have all it takes to bring home their first success of the season. Ferrari has been missing victory for 25 races, since the 2022 Austrian GP, ​​more than 14 months ago.

Sainz and Leclerc rule out the duel

After what we saw in Monza, with the exciting duel between Sainz and Leclerc for the final third place, which kept Ferrari fans in suspense for a long time, the two drivers have categorically ruled out repeating it in Singapore.

Sainz he reassured: “The characteristics of the track do not allow for good wheel-to-wheel battles like the one we had in Monza, which were very fun. This is a very, very different track. We will do everything we can to beat Mercedes and achieve a double. I am sure that the team will give priority to the overall result and will try to get the victory.”

Leclerc he endorsed the words of his teammate, opening up to the possibility of team orders: “Monza is a track that favors that type of duel. Our philosophy will always be the same. If we are under pressure from Mercedes, we will certainly block positions. If we have all the other cars far enough behind, as I hope we will be, we will see what the team chooses to do. But fwe will love what we are told”.