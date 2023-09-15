It’s time again for the Singapore GP 2023! Read everything you need to know about the race in this article.

Good morning ladies and gentlemen, after a week without it formula 1race we are going to have a nice period. We are going to Asia! The 2023 Japanese GP will take place next week, but this weekend we go to Singapore.

Agenda GP Singapore 2023

Before we go through all the previews with you, we will first start with the planning for the Singapore GP 2023:

Friday September 15th

11:30 – 12:30 | Free Training 1

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Free Training 2

Saturday September 16th

11:30 – 12:30 | Free Training 3

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Qualification

Sunday September 17th

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM | Race

GP Singapore

Singapore and the car industry. It doesn’t really seem to have much overlap with each other. Cars in Singapore are extremely expensive. Because of bizarre taxes it is made impossible for you to own a car, let alone drive one. Even the Party of the Animals thinks it is going very far. Yet the F1 circus has been visiting Singapore since 2008. At least, as in the current setup. The Singapore GP was held from 1966 to 1973, but that was not an F1 race (but Formula Libre, a hodgepodge of various racing classes). The Singapore GP was then held at the Thomson Road circuit, a street circuit in the state.

The race returned in 2008. It immediately became a legendary race, where Nelsinho Piquet had to put his Renault car in the crash barrier on behalf of Flavio ‘Flava-Flav’ Briatore. Sebastian Vettel is by far the most successful on this track, he won the race no fewer than five times. Three times (2011, 2012 and 2013) in a Red Bull, twice for the Scuderia Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton also does well here, he won the race three times (2009, 2017 and 2018). Alonso won in 2008 and 2010. Remarkably, Max Verstappen has never won here.

The circuit: Marina Bay Street Circuit

As the name suggests, this course is located right on the water. It is a street circuit with almost only 90 degree bends. This year is a big change, because there are much fewer bends than before. Bend, 16, 17, 18 and 19 no longer exist. It has now become a straight stretch. So we expect much faster lap times and a race that finishes earlier. The track is now 4.928 km long and has a total of 19 turns.

Marina Bay will not be a fast circuit, by the way. So the cars with a lot of mechanical grip on the rear axle will have an advantage. Engine power is not very important. Good luck, by the way, because a mistake is immediately punished. Partly because of this, there are many safety car situations. So no one will probably drive their strategy, because you go into the pits when the safety car goes out.

GP Singapore 2022

Even though the track was slightly different, it is still an indication for this weekend. We cover all the highlights from last year here.

Qualifying GP Singapore 2022

It was supposed to be Max Verstappen’s weekend, but that went wrong. Despite being very fast in Q3 during his second stint, he was forced to come in at the end. As Tom Coronel expected, it turned out to have been a shortage of petrol. In response, Verstappen announced his entire vocabulary of swear words on the on-board radio. Pure class. Charles Leclerc took pole (1:49.412), with Pérez close behind in P2 (49.434) and Lewis Hamilton in P3 with a time of 1:49.466.

Fastest lap Singapore GP 2022

George Russell in the Mercedes. He went very fast in lap 54: 1:46.458.

Podium after GP Singapore 2022

Sergio Pérez won the race, with Leclerc and Sainz behind him. The race did not go too well for Max Verstappen. He makes the best of it, but it’s almost impossible to get through in midfield in Singapore. In the end he finished seventh, behind Lance Stroll!

GP Singapore 2023

The result is of course a big surprise (ahem), but fortunately there are already a number of things we do know about the upcoming Singapore GP 2023:

What is the standings at the start of the Singapore GP 2023?

Well, it looks like Max Verstappen is ahead and will win the championship! Yes, we almost dare to say it. Verstappen is on 364 points, Pérez on 219. Alonso is in P3 with 179 points. Behind that it is very close together.

Which tires will Pirelli bring to the Singapore GP 2023?

Pirelli brings the softest tires. So the Hard (white) is the C3, Medium (yellow) is the C4 and Soft (red) is the C3.

What strategies are possible?

The motto is to start fast and continue as long as possible. You only pit in the event of a crash or if things really don’t work anymore. In most cases, teams want to implement a one-stop strategy. There are few overtaking opportunities, so your pace is dictated by the person in front of you.

Singapore GP weather forecast

As we have come to expect from Singapore, it will be hot and humid:

Friday: slightly cloudy, wind force 3-4 from the South East and a temperature of 32 degrees.

Saturday: very cloudy, wind force 3 south-easterly wind and precipitation in the morning, 31 degrees

Sunday: very cloudy, rain in the morning, wind force 3 south-east, 31 degrees.

Odds Max Verstappen GP Singapore 2023

And so we arrive at the next open door: Max can simply win this race! Last year it was already quite clear that it is not that easy if you are not at the front. Verstappen was eighth at the time and eventually became so. There could have been a bit more interest, but Singapore is not a race ‘that you can attract’, but a race that ‘comes to you’. In that respect, the chances for others to win here are greater than ever.

Surprise GP Singapore 2023

Sergio Perez. He has been more and more at home in the RB19 lately. In addition, Sergio is very good on street circuits and he also won here last year. There is also no ‘I-can-still-become-world-champion’ pressure. Then it drives considerably better. Now calling the street circuit specialist in the best car in the field (which also won the race last year) a surprise is a very easy score.

That’s why we say one of the Alpines. Those cars are not bad at all, they lack some power. And that’s not really important here. In addition, both drivers have already stood on the podium at circuits where power is not decisive (Monaco and Zandervoort).

What do the betting shops say about the Singapore GP 2023?

Obviously Verstappen will win the race. At least, he is the big favorite, followed by Sergio Pérez. Behind it it is exciting, because Piastri, Leclerc, Sainz, Russell, Alonso, Norris and Hamilton are very close to each other at the betting offices.

Where can you watch the Singapore GP 2023?

As always, there are a lot of ways to follow the race. These are the most obvious options:

F1TV

Getting a subscription for F1TV is the best thing you can do. For 64.99 euros per year you are assured of watching Formula 1. In addition to previews and afterthoughts, you also have in-depth analyses, both in terms of technology and the race itself. Very interesting.

ViaPlay

The information provided at ViaPlay is slightly less, but still well organized. In the Netherlands we are simply less blessed with motorsport experts. At least they have the decency not to invite Mattie to the table.

VPN

There are several countries where you can watch Formula 1 online. Think of Austria (ORF) or Luxembourg (RTL Luxembourg). A VPN is quite easy to arrange. Also useful if you are abroad.

Streams

If you don’t want a great VPN with a good connection and excellent image quality, you can also opt for streams on the wide web. Here we have collected a few F1 streams for you.

GP Radio

You can also listen to the race via Grand Prix Radio. Nowadays it costs you a minimal amount. It is ideal for when you are on the road. And let’s be honest, Olav Mol’s voice is very familiar. And has a slightly larger vocabulary than ‘look at this Lewis Hamilton and this Mercedes braking ultra late in this corner’. That’s nice too.

Prediction Autoblog editors GP Singapore 2023.

There are three gentlemen in the Autoblog editorial office who drink gasoline and wear Pirelli shoes. They know the difference between Mika Salo and Mika Häkkinen and have never missed an F1 race in their lives. They always make a prediction before the race, and that is no different with the 2023 Singapore GP.

Michael

Verstappen Pérez Hamilton

Singapore GP, which means finding out what time qualifying and the race start, but luckily it’s all in this article. So there you go. Plan that weekend around everything. Because despite Verstappen’s hegemony, I still see entertaining races this year. You have to shift the focus a bit to the field behind Max when he is back in front. Lewis is talking again so I put him at 3 behind Max and Sergio. Michael, predicted EVERYTHING correctly last time!

Wouter

Hamilton Pérez Alonso

Max has never won here. In 2020 and 2021 there was the annoying virus, which meant that the race was canceled. In 2022 he had to abort his last lap during qualifying. For the Dutch viewers, his start from P8 was very interesting, but things did not go well and he fell back to 12th place. So I’m in the Jaap camp and I’m going for a different winner. Somehow I like Hamilton, so why not put him first. Wouter, member of Team Jaap #teamjaap

Jaap

Alonso Pérez Hamilton

F1 is not exciting this year, but the AB classification is. Of course, that has everything to do with the dominance of Max Verstappen. It is mainly a matter of guessing who will come second and third. Gambling against Max as the winner is of course madness. And yet I’ll go ahead again. Things just have to go wrong at some point for Max. The second candidate to win is Checo. But I’m going for Alonso who finally breaks Red Bull’s hegemony and takes his third resounding and deserved victory in Singapore (IYKYK). Perez comes second, Hamilton third. Jaap, thinks Flavio is a cool guy.

At Autoblog we will report on qualifying and the race. If something exciting happens in the free training sessions, we will share it too!

This article Singapore GP 2023: times and what you need to know first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Singapore #times