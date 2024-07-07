by VALERIO BARRETTA

Perez, another disaster

Another negative qualifying for Sergio Perezwho paid dearly for his mistake at Silverstone and will start from 19th position. The Mexican lost control of the RB20 at Copse and got trapped in the gravel already in Q1, ending his qualifying well ahead of schedule.

That of Czechmoreover, it wasn’t even a lap “push” but only one outlap. In an attempt to warm up the tires, Perez fell into the trap and spun his Red Bull: certainly not the best way to respond to the market rumors that he would be out of the team midway through the season despite the contract renewal signed in recent months. The #11, however, does not want to give it weight and is sure of his future in the team.

Perez’s words

“I am totally focused on getting the performance out of myself that I know I can achieve. I have been in F1 for a long time, I know exactly what to do and how to turn the situation around: I will succeed, I will not give up“. this is his comment. “I have a contract with the team. It’s not something that distracts me, in fact it’s done and over. I just want to get back in shape and focus on the important things“.

“The spin was very frustrating. Turn 9 was really tricky, very difficult, especially at the beginning. I was trying to warm up the tyres, when I downshifted I lost the rear and went off the track. I had cold tyres and the track was full of puddles. Others also went off there, it was clearly a difficult corner. Anyway, it was my fault, I did something stupid“.

Among the others who ended up out at that point was also his teammate Max Verstappenwho however managed to control the car by ending up in the gravel and then taking the asphalt escape route to get back on the track. The Dutchman suffered significant damage to the floor (which took away about 100 points of aerodynamic load) and today, with the new floor, he will be able to climb back up from fourth position.